Holiday Fashion Trends Include Stacks of Gold Accessories

The holiday season is almost upon us, and with it come the yearly fashion trends that our favorite magazines and influencers are touting. One of the biggest looks for this year is all about gold accessories.

From oversized hoop earrings to delicately layered necklaces, stacks of gold pieces can give any outfit an extra sparkle and shine. This look is perfect for a casual day or a more glamorous night out.

Add a few pieces to your everyday outfit to add some extra sophistication, or pile on the jewelry and glam up for a special occasion. With so many styles of necklaces, earrings, and bracelets available, you can make this look your own by pairing it with pieces that fit your style.

If you are wondering how to achieve the perfect stack, you have come to the right place. Here, we will provide you with some tips and tricks on how to style multiple gold pieces together

1. Statement Florals

Gold and florals go hand in hand and create a truly stunning look for any special occasion. Incorporate floral statement pieces such as large flower pendants or chunky petal cuffs to give your stack of jewelry that extra edge.

When working with florals, be sure to choose pieces that are of similar tones and shapes. Avoid clashing colors and styles, as this can make your look appear too busy.

2. Stackable Rings

Stackable rings are a great way to add texture and dimension to any gold jewelry stack. Choose different shapes and sizes of rings for a bolder look, or stick with delicate thin bands for a more subtle take on the trend.

Mixing and matching different kinds of rings adds a unique touch to your look and can be the perfect way to tell your own fashion story. Catholic jewelry at House of Joppa has some beautiful rings perfect for this trend. Just be sure to choose your pieces carefully for a balanced look.

3. Mix Metals

Another great way to create an exciting jewelry stack is by mixing metals. Gold and silver work together perfectly, especially when paired with different textures and shapes of jewelry. When playing with different metals, have some fun and experiment with different combinations – you never

4. Abstract Shapes

If you want to make a statement, abstract shapes such as chevrons, squares, and stars can be the perfect way to do so. These pieces add some interest and can also help create a more cohesive stack; think of them as the glue that holds all your other jewelry together.

However, be sure to limit the number of abstract pieces you use. Too many can have the opposite effect and make your stack look cluttered. Also, ensure they are all the same tone and material to help keep your look modern and stylish.

5. Gemstones

Gemstones have long been popular in jewelry and can add extra sparkle to your look. Incorporating a few pieces with subtle and unique gemstones such as sapphires, tourmalines, or rubies can make for an eye-catching effect. Choose colors that compliment your gold pieces and create a look that is both timeless and sophisticated.

You can have a necklace with a single gemstone or multiple smaller stones to create an ombre effect. Either way, it’s sure to be a showstopper and will help you stand out.

6. Chains

This one is a bit risky. You either love it or hate it. But if done right, a chain can be the perfect addition to your stack of gold accessories. Pay attention to the size and shape of the chain you choose, too delicate a link won’t stand out from the rest of your pieces, while too thick a link can be overwhelming.

If you have to go with multiple chains, ensure they are all the same thickness and material. This will create a subtle but effective look that is both stylish and modern.

In summary, gold jewelry is a trend that isn’t going away anytime soon. From classic pieces to more modern and abstract shapes, there are many ways to create the perfect stack of gold accessories.

With these tips and tricks, you can easily achieve an on-trend look that will turn heads wherever you go. So don’t be afraid to experiment – get creative and be the trendsetter you were meant to be!