Easy Family Outfit Ideas For This Year’s Christmas Card

Wondering what to wear in your family’s Christmas card this year? When it comes to holiday cards, it’s not just about putting on your nicest clothes and trying to find the best angle to photograph from — there’s also tons of pressure on families to look perfect. It’s easy to feel like you need to hire an expensive photographer or otherwise spend an incredible amount of time taking dozens of photos until you find the perfect shot, but it doesn’t have to be that way!

The family that dresses together stays together

Christmas is just around the corner, and many families are starting to get their annual family portraits taken. Families often have their own uniform they wear year after year for these photos, but you can still settle on your traditional look. Try mixing it up with some fun new outfits this year. We’ve gathered a few ideas for different family combinations below!

Mom and Dad: Switch out Dad’s suit jacket for a peacoat or blazer and add some Chelsea boots

Brothers: Switch out one brother’s button-down shirt for a sweater vest or cardigan; try switching them both out by adding scarves

Siblings: Swap out sibling’s ties or turtlenecks for collared shirts on brother and a girls tulle dress for sister

Matching doesn’t have to be boring

You may be surprised to hear that matching doesn’t have to be boring. In fact, there are many ways you can enjoy matching while staying fashionable! Here are a few of my favorite ideas for mixing and matching family Christmas card outfits this year:

Create a color palette by choosing one base color for each person in the photo.



Or go for something more traditional with red and green colors.

Get creative with patterns and textures by layering different materials like velvet and fur or trying out animal prints on everyone in the photo. Matching is more fun with a theme, so why not dress up as some of your favorite holiday characters?

Get festive with your accessories

A matching Christmas sweater theme is always a good idea for a Christmas card. Another festive outfit idea is to create a theme based on your favorite holiday traditions. Perhaps you like to go to the skating rink every year and make it your tradition? If so, grab some ice skates, don some winter attire (perhaps something with snowflakes or snowmen), and have everyone gather in front of the camera with ice skates! You could also do this with something more typical such as a Santa hat or reindeer antlers, if that better fits your personality or family traditions!

Let the kids be themselves

Don’t worry about fancy clothes! Let the kids be themselves and wear what they want. The only requirement is that you all wear red, white, or green for the holiday season. Have fun taking your family photos and documenting this time of year with a quick snapshot of your family!

Coordinate, don’t match

Before you sit down with the little ones to create this year’s card design, there are a few things you need to keep in mind. First off, don’t match everyone in your card photo. Sure it may be easier for some people to find coordinating outfits for all their family members, but it will take away from the effort to pick out each outfit. Plus, matching outfits can look a little cheesy on camera! For example, if dad is wearing one of Lands’ End’s men’s turtlenecks, instead of everyone wearing turtlenecks, you could do a sweater dress, blazers, and other forms of chunky knit sweaters for the rest of the family.

Many people get into the holiday spirit by sending Christmas cards to their friends, family, and co-workers. It is a great way to keep in touch with loved ones who live far away, share your family updates with friends and co-workers, and showcase your holiday festivities.