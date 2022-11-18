How to Look Younger? 7 Tips to Be Forever Young

One of the most shocking actual statistics regards how long we live. There’s no doubt: we live longer lives than ever and this tendency shows no signs of stopping.

There’s many reasons behind this fact: better healthcare, better hygiene, diet, heating systems, fridges, education and a long etcetera. Now, more than ever, it is important to keep good life habits and to know how to grow old, as it might be as much as half of your life!

That’s why today, we are going to look into the 7 best tricks to be forever young!

1 – Enjoy a Healthy Diet

We start with an obvious one, but it is obvious for a reason: we are what we eat! What you probably didn’t know, is that there’s some incredibly delicious food that will help you stay young, so make sure you include all of these in your diet!

Cocoa

Whether pure (in which case we recommend eating it inside a date, we mean the fruit, not the date with a lady or a gentleman!), or as bitter chocolate (it doesn’t count if it’s milky or white!), cocoa is one of the keys for eternal youth. And it’s also an aphrodisiac! so it’s all benefits… you know what I mean 😉

Green Tea

Antioxidant, as healthy as it gets and will keep you thin or help you to lose weight, white tea is one of the reasons why the Japanese live very long lives!

Grapes

Due to resveratrol, grapes are considered the anti-aging fruit par excellence. Resveratrol is a polyphenol that can protect against UV radiation and helps to keep the skin young!

Pomegranate Juice

Full of antioxidants and vitamins, pomegranate juice will help combat the oxidizing effect of… oxygen! You know, the thing that keeps us alive and, at the same time, corrupts our cells and makes us age. Isn’t that ironic?

Broccoli

Oh yes. Broccoli is full of vitamins and minerals such as magnesium that are purely beneficial. Oh, and it is also full of vitamine C!

Olive Oil

Known as ‘liquid gold’, olive oil might be one of the main reasons why the Spanish and the Italians are amongst those that live the longest!

2 – Body Worship: Sports to Live!

You should workout to live, not live to workout. This being said, doing sports at an amateur level, for the fun and enjoyment of it, will do a great good to you in terms of keeping you young, healthy and happy (3 are ways of naming the same thing!)

Don’t overdo it, however, too much exercise will actually make you look older, as can be easily noticed by seeing high-level athletes when they turn 40!

But why do sports keep us young anyways? Well, muscle activity has an effect on hormonal production, both in women and men. Regular exercise helps to regulate the tendencies that contribute to fat storage and arterial tension, cell oxygenation and help keeping metabolism healthy and working.

Therefore, choose whatever you prefer: gym, open air, ball sports, running, mountain biking, excursions, as long as it makes you happy and you get to enjoy, that’s what it’s all about, and not appearing in a magazine or suffering!

I can assure you that once your body gets used to a positive dependency on sports you will not be able to quit! It will make you feel too good!

3 – Cultivate Healthy Life Habits

Certain life habits are extremely important to remain young and take care of your health and body. Some of the most important ones are:

Having a good sleep schedule

Avoid sun exposure

Avoid alcohol consumption

Going out and doing outdoor activities

Frequent the sea

Avoid stress

Quit smoking

One of the reasons why we live longer than ever is that smoking is no longer fashionable. The result has been less tumors, cancer, bad life habits (such as not doing sports), and many others.

How can you stop smoking? You need willpower to be sure, but it is mostly about having the right habits. For instance, smoking is often associated with something like drinking coffee. Quitting coffee might be easier and can help you reduce and eventually stop smoking.

Lastly, wear nice clothes! That’s a life habit that can help you take better care of yourself. Start by loving yourself and everything else might follow after!

4 – Take Care of Your Skin

There’s no way around it: your skin is fragile and will show the first signs of ageing all too soon. This will only become more acute as years go by if you don’t take action, so make sure you start as soon as possible.

Nobody wants to have wrinkles and other disagreeable ageing signs. To minimize these, the first step into proper skincare is cleansing, and you should start while you’re young!

Be careful though, as there’s only one way to do this right. You should use soft soaps with a neutral pH to avoid irritations. And choose soap designed for your skin! All skins are different and have their own characteristics.

Lastly, make sure you keep your skin hydrated, avoid extreme cold and heat as much as possible and minimize sun exposure! Tan skin has been fashionable since the times of Coco Channel, but it will make you age faster! You decide!

5 – Vitamin Supplements

Vitamins are good in the right dose, so make sure you consult a doctors before getting a vitamin high and suffer from hypervitaminosis!

This being said, a right dose of supplements with the following vitamins will help you stay young:

Vitamin A: It makes your skin look amazing

It makes your skin look amazing Vitamin C : It keeps your immune system kicking ass

: It keeps your immune system kicking ass Vitamin K : Will eliminate wrinkles and bags below your eyes

: Will eliminate wrinkles and bags below your eyes Vitamin B : It will make your skin and eyes glow

: It will make your skin and eyes glow Antioxidants: Will repair damaged cells.

6 – Surgery

The unfortunate truth is that we can combat signs of aging, but we cannot reverse them, and there’s only so much we can do to slow them down. Due to your life situation, genetics or other factors, such as past life habits, certain people will have a hard time keeping a youthful appearance with the sole use of the previous tips.

These people might want to consider plastic surgery to get 10 years off their face in a single day. The least invasive surgeries include a blepharoplasty or eyelid surgery, to rid bags. More intensive and costly procedures include a neck or facelift. Fortunately enough, medical tourism actually offers affordable overseas options with high medical standards. The facelift Turkey cost, for example, can be as much as 70% cheaper than in Europe or the USA.

7 – Youth is in the Heart & Mind

Stay young, my love! Whether you think the soul is a magical spirit or a complex computer, the fact is it impacts your body in incredible ways, as the placebo effect amply demonstrates! Therefore, stay young in your head, and your whole body will notice it! ways to do this are to exercise intellectually by reading, discussing with friends, engaging in philosophical debates, visiting museums, in one word: socializing! Having a good sleeping schedule and a healthy diet will also greatly help you keeping a healthy mind!