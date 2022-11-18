Fuchsia-Colored Makeup Looks That Will Have Everyone Talking

Even though Valentine’s Day may be the time of year when you’re most likely to go for a rosy blush or fuchsia lipstick, the color pink is a timeless staple in every beauty bag since it’s both beautiful and adaptable.

One of our favorite things about the winter holidays is that we now have an excuse to dress up our beauty routines every day of the year. Even while red lips and winged eyeliner are a must for every Christmas party or cocktail hour by the fire, experimenting with various pink lip colors and other holiday-appropriate cosmetics is quite acceptable.

The color pink keeps popping into our heads. Pink, in all its variations (fuchsia, rose, bubblegum, and hot), is now a popular and approachable shade. Pink is one of the most universally attractive colors, making it ideal for creating a chic or casual cosmetic look.

To ensure that your taste is always on point, we have compiled our favorite Fuchsia Instagram photos that have ever been saved in our account for your perusal.

Photo By @alejarav/Instagram

Make your eyes pop like a shiny star with the fuchsia eyeliner trend. A whole fuchsia eyeshadow will become an overwhelming case so go for this subtle yet glamorous makeup look. Use a liquid eyeliner pencil to achieve this pretty makeup look. Bold lips also make this makeup look have all the attention. Dab highlighter over the eyelids in the form of a popping yellow liner. This combo is also our favorite.