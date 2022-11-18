Everything you need to know about the Stone Island Shadow Project

The brand was founded in 1983 by Massimo Osti and Carlo Rivetti in Italy, and it has soon become one of the major sportswear labels around the world. Combining functionality and design, Stone Island always offers items that experiment with fabrics, materials and colours. Especially in the last years, Stone Island’s entrance in the luxury men’s clothing market has seen the creation of interesting collections that reinvent the brand traditional pieces as even more iconic items. One of these collections is the Shadow Project, a fall/winter selection of innovative pieces. But let’s look at it more closely.

What is Stone Island Shadow Project?

The Stone Island Shadow Project started in 2008 as Carlo Rivetti took over as Creative Director for the brand. Strongly believing in their Research and Development work, the project began as a platform for exploring the next generation of urban men clothing, anticipating future needs in aesthetic and utility. The main offer of this collection was an innovative alternative to Stone Island’s cult classics by playing with special materials, textures and effects. This is why the Shadow Project became a viral trend in techwear and affirmed itself as the perfect combination between a casual and a refined winter look.

Stone Island Shadow Project 2022-23

This season, the Shadow Project channels the clean and pure aesthetic of the year, as well as its interest for statement pieces. The chosen colour palette presents a contrast of both matte and glossy finish, especially evident in the back versions, but also emerald green, magenta and coral. The collection also includes neutral colours like white, greys, and beige, particularly for the knitwear. The fabrics have always been a key element of the Shadow Project. This fall/winter 22-23 combines natural materials like cotton and wool with the performance of modern materials like technical fabric, nylon and gore-tex. Perfect as urban or classy, the Shadow Project offers items that match a classical style as well as an urban one.

Stone Island Shadow Project best items

There are a lot of amazing items in this year’s Shadow Project by Stone Island, but here are some of the most fascinating pieces. Some of them are even available online at great prices and will definitely step up your wardrobe. Speaking of statements, you must get the Emerald Green jacket in technical fabric. A shiny yet comfortable material, and an innovative design. It comes with a removable inner vest, hidden front zip and snap button closure, turtleneck collar, two front pockets with button and logo patch on the sleeve. Another key piece is the printed crew neck t.-shirt: long sleeves, 100% cotton, and a neon-yellow and golden print in true Stone Island style. Lastly, the Shadow Project Wool Knit vest is the versatile piece you’ll love. With a ribbed neckline and zips on the sides, it has a beige and cream melange and it’s perfect for winter layers.