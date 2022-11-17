The Ultimate Silk Sleepwear Guide

When it comes to slipping into comfortable sleepwear that looks as luxurious as it feels, there is no comparison to silk. As one of the softest fabrics on the market, silk is a sleek and delicate material that simply glides over the skin.

Although silk is a coveted sleepwear material thanks to its aesthetic appeal and its lightweight nature, there is a whole lot more to silk than truly meets the eye. There are also many things people must know about owning and maintaining silk sleepwear.

If you’d like more information about silk sleepwear, this ultimate guide will provide you with everything you need to know.

Types of Silk Sleepwear

In terms of the fabric itself, the industry standard for womens pajamas is 19 momme silk which is both durable and lightweight. If you want increased durability and a higher quality silk product, you can opt for a higher momme (around 22) to achieve this.

There are multiple variations of silk sleepwear to choose from, and different styles to suit every body type, such as:

Pajama Sets (long and short)

Nightgowns

Slips

Eye masks

Chemises

Tanks

Is Silk Sleepwear Good For Your Skin?

You may be wondering whether it causes skin irritation or anything of the sort. Fortunately, it does not! Silk is considered to be one of the most hypoallergenic materials out there, reducing the risk of allergens, fungus, and dust.

Silk also doesn’t create any static electricity as easily as other sleepwear fabrics. This is because it effortlessly falls against the body and works well under the heat of an iron.

Why Should You Choose Silk Sleepwear?

There’s no doubt about it: silk is the superior sleepwear choice.

Silk should not just be used as formal wear. Truthfully, it has many characteristics that clearly make it a brilliant choice for sleepwear and loungewear. We’ve outlined some of these below.

Durability: Soft and light to the touch, silk has a beautiful natural sheen that looks and feels divine. And, despite its very delicate appearance, silk is made of durable and strong fibers. This means that you can expect your silk sleepwear to last a considerable amount of time (provided you care for it, of course.)

Regulates Body Temperature: Silk has many thermal balancing properties that keep the wearer warm during the colder winter months and cooler during the summer. This will help you to achieve a night of full rest.

Highly Absorbent: It is also highly absorbent yet dry to the touch. Thanks to its lightweight nature, it permits good air circulation throughout the night as it works to promote a sense of breathability via the rapid evaporation of any excess moisture.

It Is Breathable: Sheer, delicate, and light — these qualities perfectly encapsulate every good thing that silk stands for. It carries a luxurious and airy feel that is always appealing, regardless of the type of sleepwear you opt for.

Easy to Maintain: Silk can easily be cared for at home or taken to a professional dry cleaner, the choice is yours. Silk is a very delicate fabric so it’s important to wash it on a cool wash setting to preserve the quality of your item.

Caring for Silk Sleepwear

To preserve your silk sleepwear, there are a few things you must do.

Storing

If you want to preserve the natural qualities of the fabric, you should store your silk sleepwear in a cool and dry place to prevent allergens, fungi, or mold from taking over, such as a closet or a dresser drawer.

If you choose to iron all of your silk sleepwear, you should do so by ironing along the reverse to ensure the longevity of the print, color, and sheen of your chosen garment.

Washing

Many people tend to take their silk pajamas directly to a dry cleaner when they need to be washed and dried. However, using the right wash settings, silk can easily be maintained at home.

If you do this, make sure to use a delicate cool was setting and detergent that is specifically designed for silk garments to preserve the quality of the silk sleepwear garment.

Spot cleaning or handwashing is also a brilliant alternative to cleaning your favorite silk pajamas, especially if you are a little nervous about washing them yourself in the first place.

Summary

Owning silk sleepwear is a guarantee for a good night’s sleep. It is light, moisture-wicking, and oh-so-comfortable. As long as you are careful when washing and storing your material, it should last a considerable time, too!