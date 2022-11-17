7 Dress Trends To Start The Thanksgiving Season In A Fashionable Way

Whether you’ll be attending a Friendsgiving, throwing one yourself, or just sitting down to a meal with loved ones, you may be wondering what to wear this Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving dress trends may be chosen solely for their ability to attract positive attention, what with all the photo ops, new acquaintances, and reuniting with old friends and family.

Food, football, and family may be at the top of most people’s Thanksgiving priorities, but who says you can’t put your sense of style at the top of your list, too?

We’ve got lots of adorable Thanksgiving dresses for women that will enable you to sport your favorite autumn fashion trends, including flannel, corduroy, and toasty sweaters, for your Thanksgiving meal, no matter how big or small the gathering is.

These suggestions are great for the upcoming cooler weather and festive family gatherings, and you’ll feel cozy and put together from the appetizers to the sweets.

Photo By @itssamazing/Instagram

Known for pretty design outfits and dresses, Thanksgiving is the perfect time to play with feminine ensembles. This pretty metallic shade dress is a total eye-catcher. It’s also a great date night piece or you can also rock the parties wearing this. We love the notion of these waves around the borders. Its subtle shade and print-less appearance make its structure strong enough.