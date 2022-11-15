Healthy Nails: 7 Home Remedies to Try

We all want our fingernails and toenails to look their best, regardless of if there’s a special occasion around the corner or just for everyday happenings. Healthy nails can be an indicator of overall health as well as a great accent to jewelry, outfits and shoes. While nail polish is a fun accessory, it’s nice to give your nails a break and let them see the sun. For those times when you’re giving your nails a rest, fighting nail fungus or just in between manicures/pedicures, here are some home remedies to try that can make your nails glow.

1. Rosewater

Between your trips to Mani Pedi Vancouver, you can apply a little rosewater to your nails everyday to maintain their natural pink tint. Not only will your nails look great, but they’ll also smell divine. If you’ve got spots on your nails, a mixture of rosewater and lemon juice may help decrease their appearance.

2. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is a wonderful remedy for so many things. Not only can it help combat nail fungus, it can also restore sheen and lock in moisture. It smells great and it works wonders for your hands, feet and nails.

3. Yogurt

You might be thinking you need to apply yogurt to your nails, but thankfully eating this tasty snack or adding it to your meals will do just fine. Yogurt contains a host of vitamins and minerals that are essential to healthy nails like zinc, iron and Vitamins A, D and E.

4. Vitamin E

One of vitamin E’s functions is to support healthy blood circulation. Improving the circulation to your fingers will help to optimize your nail health. Get more vitamin E by eating things like nuts, eggs, avocados and spinach. You can also apply vitamin E oil to your nails to refresh them and improve both their look and feel.

5. Nail Scrub

There’s nothing like a little exfoliation to reveal fresher and brighter looking fingernails. This will restore their natural glow while also improving the look of your hands and cuticles.

6. Petroleum Jelly

Good old Vaseline is a wonderful home remedy to restore fingernails. Adding a few moments to your bed time routine to rub petroleum jelly on your nails can help seal in moisture and keep them glistening. It will do the same for your hands as well. Healthy nails look a whole lot better on well moisturized hands.

7. Lemon Juice

We’ve told you about pairing lemon juice and rosewater, but lemon juice on its own is a natural bleaching agent and brightener. It will make your nails shinier and clear up any temporary staining left behind by chemicals or tending the garden. Soaking your nails in lemon juice for just a few minutes is enough to bring back the luster and decrease or eliminate stains.

Go ahead and pamper yourself with these remedies and discover which ones are your favorites. While some of these suggestions are for daily use, others need only be done occasionally. Having healthy, great looking nails is sure to do a lot for your confidence and will certainly make your manicurist smile.