Shine Brightly In Prismatic Pastel Makeup Looks For All Your Holiday Parties

We like the way pastel makeup palettes, consisting of hues like baby blue, lilac, and bleached pink, can be either sweet and girly or fun and edgy.

This happy, multicolored makeup trend may be easily adapted by even the most au naturale of beauty fans, from violet frosted lips to a distinct rainbow tints on every nail. Our experience tells us that everyone may choose a pastel color that suits them, and it almost always look stunning.

Since there is a wide variety of lovely pastels from which to choose, we could easily go on and on. They are stunning whether they are used to highlight a single facial feature or are swept over the full face.

Are you prepared to try new pastel makeup colors? Here are seven of our favorite ways to wear pastel makeup any time of year. Continue reading and grab out your screenshotting tools. We’re certain that these pastel makeup ideas will inspire you to create a Pinterest board dedicated to your beauty routine.

Photo By @wiktoria_makeup/Instagram

Pastel colors have always been so pretty that we can’t take our eyes off these stunning hues. Like the lilac, peach, and pale green shades that don’t just belong to the spring color spectrum but can also be worn all year around. Here is a makeup inspiration that proves pastel shades can look good on every skin tone. These makeup looks are also not that tricky to pull off. Recreate this makeup and look like a pro by wearing your favorite pastel shade.