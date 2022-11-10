Commercial vs. Residential Dryers

Keeping up with constant loads of laundry can be tiring. However, if your equipment has technical difficulties and cannot efficiently take care of clothes, that is now an entirely different problem. When you first decide to invest in laundry equipment, you will first encounter two types of dryers: commercial and residential ones.

Each comes with its own pros and cons, but it only depends on the user’s needs when deciding between them. Before you decide whether or not to look for commercial dryers for sale, let’s see the differences between the two!

Operation Speed

Time efficiency is an essential part of your laundry unit. Depending on how fast you can dry your clothes, you or your clients can wear them fasters and prepare for the next load. In client-centered businesses like nursing homes, hotels, and salons, having sterilized towels, bedsheets and carpets are a legal obligation.

Suppose your clients frequently come throughout the day. In that case, only a commercial dryer can ensure you have everything ready on time. The exact amount can be dried in half of the time needed by a residential unit. And in the long term, the ladder breaks, as its structural pieces are not made for that intensity.

Commercial and Residental Dryers Capacity

The main key difference between commercial and residential dryers is, of course, the capacity. It’s estimated that an average American family does around 300 loads a year—the number skyrockets in places like saloons, nursing homes, and condos. How much laundry you have to do daily will determine your needed equipment.

A commercial dryer can handle the same quantity more often and resits much longer. Commercial dryers are a must in those cases, as residential ones cannot take contrast use. However, suppose you realize that you are doing much more laundry than the average family. In that case, it’s not worth the money to purchase residential ones after they inevitably break.

Price

Another significant difference between commercial and residential dryers is the amount of money you would have to invest. Commercial dryers can get up to 5 times more expensive than normal ones. This is because they are made to last longer, be more powerful, and are way easier to fix. Because of this, they will be way more durable and cost-efficient than residential ones if you need intense washing and drying cycles. One way of taking advantage of both types is through a leasing program. Plenty of stores and sellers carry leasing options, allowing you to enjoy the performance of a commercial dryer at the initial investment of a residential one.

Warranty

A residential dryer will come with a warranty of around one to three years after purchase, but commercial ones average nearly ten. It’s important to note that only significant parts of the machines are warranted for so long. At the same time, smaller pieces are covered only for two or three years. Still, a commercial dryer will last a lot longer and be much more cost-efficient than a residential one.

Robust Features and Drying Action

Since hygiene and sterilization are legal obligations for a business owner, commercial laundry units are made to wash and dry laundry a lot more intensely. Commercial dryers are not ideal if you have delicate materials since they can damage the fibers after repeated washes.