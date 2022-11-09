Recreate These Trending Thanksgiving Nail Designs

Finally, Thanksgiving is approaching, so it’s time to start thinking about Thanksgiving nail designs. After being away from the season for a year, nothing beats a manicure to get you in the holiday mood.

Nail art inspired by Thanksgiving may not have to include cartoon turkeys or Pilgrims. Consider using glitter for that holiday spirit, warm colors like the leaves changing, or patterns reminiscent of Thanksgiving foods like cranberry sauce or squash.

For the enthusiasts among you, we even tracked down some adorable pumpkin (and one turkey) nail designs to celebrate the holiday with. Whatever your taste, these are the best Thanksgiving nail designs for you to try this year.

Photo By @arlethbeautyandmore/Instagram

Thanksgiving is the right time of the year to enjoy the vibes of all the feminine manicure designs. The floral and leaves designs are specifically serving you at this time of the year. Introduce the festive manicure designs to your style this thanksgiving day and steal the show. A perfect manicure design will get you into the thanksgiving spirit.