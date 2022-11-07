5 Beauty and Self-Care Tips for Date Night 

Going out with someone new should be exciting, but it’s also nerve-wracking for many women. You want so badly for your date night look to go over well. You want to impress your date, and your worst nightmare is that faint look of disappointment.

First of all, just breathe for a moment. Second, we’ve got you covered. If you follow our guide, you’ll illuminate the room as soon as you walk into it, and the eyes you want to catch the most will be stuck solely on you. If you feel overwhelmed, don’t worry. Ease yourself into date night preparation with the following five beauty and self-care tips.

1. Accessorize

One statement piece supported by more subtle ones always balances out nicely. Whether you buy from a luxury boutique like Diamonds On Richmond in Auckland or browse the selection at your local vintage shop, accessories that match your personality and style can bring your whole outfit together.

The best way to make your accessories go perfectly with your outfit is to choose pieces that enhance your look instead of creating a distraction. Here’s what we mean by this: if your outfit is multicolored and vibrant, pick just one of those colors to have for your jewelry. If you’re wearing a solid color, incorporate it into a more elaborate piece of jewelry.

With this strategy, you’ll glide with ease across the tightrope of making your look exciting but not overwhelming.

2. Plan a Coordinated Outfit

If you’re like most, you spend the hours before a big date making a mess of your room, rummaging through your clothes, no closer to choosing an outfit than you were when you started. If this sounds familiar, it’s okay!

To make the process easier, think about the mood you want to conjure up with your look. Different colors convey different messages, and you can combine colors for an even wider variety of styles. For example, light pink is soft and delicate, while red is daring and passionate.

3. Match Your Makeup to the Occasion

Think about the setting. If you’re having a picnic in the afternoon, you’ll want to opt for a natural look to subtly enhance your features. However, if you are under artificial lights at night, you may want extra makeup to keep the glare from washing out your face.

Choosing makeup colors requires understanding your complexion: is it cool or warm? Learn how your undertones play into your hair and eye color. All of this adds up to create your personal color palette.

4. Choose a Flattering Scent

It’s not only looks people are drawn to. Scent plays a huge role as well.

Here’s where we’re going to break out some science. Did you know that our individual bodies respond differently to the same perfume? If you’ve ever been disappointed in the way a brand worked on you as opposed to your friend, that’s why.

The reason is that each of us comes with a different body chemistry. This means what works well with one person might not with another. The way around this is to learn your natural scent and find what couples the best with it.

5. Put Yourself in The Right Mindset

If you’re stressed to the max and upset, it will show. The day before your date is a time to treat yourself. Remember, this is supposed to be a good time for you too.

Here are a few ways to ease into this eventful day.

Take a hot bath or shower

Listen to your favorite music

Spend time with your pet

Lather your skin with soothing creams and masks

Lounge outside to get the sun’s stress relief benefits

You’re All Set!

Creating a mindset of anticipation instead of dread is the key to having fun on a date. Trade thoughts of “I hope this looks okay” for “I can’t wait for my date to see what a creative outfit I put together!”

When you go in with confidence that you’re at your best, you’ll own this date and every other significant day of your life.