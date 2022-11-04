Pushing the boat out – what to wear at a high class casino

There are few nights out that have the sheer decadence of an evening in a top casino. It conjures images of Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn – yes, and perhaps Sean Connery and Daniel Craig, too. A casino is the ultimate destination for movie stars, princesses and playboys.

These days, of course, casinos are not as exclusive as they used to be. Casinos have to compete with online providers that deliver live casino games to people in their own homes – click here for more online casino information. But while the major casino chains take a more laid back approach to casino fashion, it is a different matter if you venture into one of the traditional luxury casinos in a destination like Monte Carlo, Baden Baden or London’s exclusive Mayfair district. Stepping through the doors is like stepping back in time to an age before supercasinos or online gambling. And you will need to be dressed appropriately.

Know the terminology

The good news is that casinos with an exacting dress code will not expect you to guess. The not-so-good news is that you have to understand the terminology. Typically, dress code will be described as either “white tie”, “black tie” or “semi formal.” Let’s take a look at each in turn.

White tie

This is as formal as you can get. It’s unlikely that a casino will, of itself, stipulate white tie attire, but it is quite possible if you are attending a private function that is being held in a casino, such as a party, reception or awards ceremony.

Ladies are required to wear a floor length evening gown, but the real fun part is to accessorize it with appropriate jewelry, gloves and so on. You could even add a tiara to the ensemble – after all if not now, when else will you get a chance?

The white tie dress code is even more exacting for the gentlemen. The obligatory white bow tie must accompany a white dress shirt with wing collars, matching black jacket or tailcoat and trousers, white waistcoat, white gloves and of course, black shoes and socks. Accessories are also important for the men – shirt studs and cufflinks are a must.

Black tie

A top end casino is more likely to have a black tie dress code. Women can safely opt for a sophisticated cocktail dress instead of going the whole hog with the ball gown, but should still wear formal shoes.

For the men, the black bow tie can be accompanied by a dark waistcoat and a more modern cut of suit jacket and trousers in black or navy. Black shoes and socks are still mandatory, though.

Semi formal

This represents a more relaxed dress code, but is still a far cry from smart casual. A cocktail dress would still be appropriate, but skirt and blouse or even pants suit would also fit the bill.

Gentlemen can lose the bow tie and add a little color in their choice of shirt and tie, but should still wear formal slacks, jacket and leather shoes.