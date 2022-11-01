How To Rock The Soap Brows Trend Like A Goddess

The term “soap brows” is quite descriptive. Although this fad has been on the periphery for some time, it was introduced to the public by the creative makeup-obsessed teenagers on TikTok.

If you have a glycerin soap bar, you may use a face spray or simply water to clean your brows and then brush them with a spoolie. Seems easy enough, but you’ll have to give it a try to see whether it truly works for your own beauty routine.

Because it contains glycerin, a lipid that covers the surface of the hairs to hold them in place, soap is a brilliant alternative to brow gels and pomades.

Not only does it perform well for shaping and setting your brows all day, but it also costs a fraction of the price of specialized brow-styling products while still giving you the desired effect.

Below are some listed options for how you can rock the soap brow trend in the best manner.

Photo By @perkymakeups/Instagram

Eyebrows are much like your hair strands and your eyelashes. Most people have typical eyebrows shapes that naturally fall straight down. While some people have straight brows and they waste their time making them all defy gravity. But soap brows give eyebrows of all shapes a special volume.