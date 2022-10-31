4 Ways to Elegantly Style Your Watch

There is no doubt that the correct watch completes a gentleman’s look. If you have never owned a watch in the past, it is crucial to take your time conducting market research, as it is an investment piece in your wardrobe. You also want to ensure you buy a high-quality watch that can be passed down through generations.

When it comes to men, watch options are pretty extensive and sometimes very pricey, making shopping more challenging. Start with a classic piece to get the most out of your watch, which makes it easier to match it with your outfits, other accessories, and shoes. This way, you will turn heads whenever you enter a room. Here are four easy tips to get you started.

1. Get it fitted

Anything that seems too big for your wrist will look sloppy, which translates to the rest of your outfit. Therefore, if you want your timepiece to look like it was specifically made for you, it has to fit correctly, as with any accessory or suit. The first step is to ensure that your watch dial is proportional to your wrist.

Choosing a brand that makes watch bands that fit comfortably on your wrist as you carry through your typical day is also essential. If your strap is loose or too tight, take it back to your jeweler to have it resized.

2. Wear dark with dark, light with light

During the day, choose a high-quality cream or white dial. On the other hand, opt for a watch with a darker design for nighttime events. Colors like brown, black, and gray will go well with your evening look. Depending on the time of day, having the appropriate watch will give you a polished and composed aura.

Wearing a dark dial during the day is no different than wearing a tuxedo for a lunch date.

3. Choose a simple watch

It would be best to buy a classic watch that exudes gentlemanly sophistication. This means avoiding the big, flashy ones that attract too much attention. It would only make sense to have a diamond set watch if you are a music mogul and it is part of your image. Otherwise, such a watch detracts from the rest of your outfit because it becomes the center of attention.

If you still prefer a watch with diamonds, choose small details such as an accent around its rim. This looks polished rather than obnoxious.

4. Match your metals and colors

When attending various occasions, a helpful tip is to match the color of your watch to the color of your outfit. Also, pay attention to the colors of your belt buckles, cufflinks, and shoe buckles. When creating a cohesive look for such an occasion, consider the bolder parts of your watch. This includes the colors of the strap, dial, and metal.

Top watch brands globally for men

This is undoubtedly the era of smartphones, and you can virtually access every aspect of your life on that small hand-held device. Regardless, try not to shy away from the efficient and practical mechanical timepiece that has been here for centuries, the watch. There are hundreds of watch brands but not every watch is created the same.

Here are some of the top global watch brands that help men to stand out from the crowd.

a. Jaeger-Lecoultre

Jaeger-Lecoultre is a Swiss watch brand established in 1833 in the Jura Mountains. This luxury timepiece maker is famous for its clever watch designs. One of its creations, the Reverso, features a flip-face design, where the coveted watch’s face can be flipped over within the casing for protection.

b. Cartier

Cartier is one of the more well-known watch brands on this list. Founded in 1847 in Paris by Louis-François Cartier, the jewelry brand makes some of the best watches in the market. Their most famous timepiece, the Tank Watch, was invented 70 years later by the founder’s grandson Louis Cartier.

This iconic piece was modeled after the military tank, and several iconic watches have been created since then.

c. Audemars Piguet

Founded in 1875 by childhood friends Jules-Louis Audemars and Edward Auguste Piguet, this watch brand is most revered for its Royal Oak collection. Since Audemars Piguet debuted this collection in 1972, it has become a status symbol among the elites, being donned by accomplished athletes to hip hop legends.

d. Patek Phillipe

Another famous luxury brand is Patek Phillipe, known to design one-of-a-kind watches that last for generations. A Patek Phillipe is a status symbol worn by the wealthy. This Swiss Company, founded in 1839, is the only remaining family-owned independent timepiece manufacturer in Geneva.

e. Vacheron Constantin

Established in Geneva in 1755 by Jean-Marc Vacheron, it is among the oldest luxury watchmakers globally. They are a coveted rare piece in every watch collection known for their extensive complications. Vacheron Constantin’s timepieces have been worn by legendary figures like Napoleon Bonaparte, Pope Pius XI, and Harry Truman.

Conclusion

Your watch is an investment, and as such, it should always elevate your outfit. These four tips will give you a head start when styling your watch with any outfit.