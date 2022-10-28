Recreate Fruity Nails For the Most Delicious Manicure Ever

Fruity nails or fruit-themed manicure designs are a great way to add blooming spring vibes into fall fashion. Indeed, it’s a summer nail trend. But manicures drenched in colors are a great way to add good vibrations into your fall fashion, too. Citrus fruits and berries are a great way to add more vitamin C into your chilly-weather life (metaphorically, of course!). Pick cherries with easy-to-use fruity nail stickers to add a touch of winter fashion to the manicure. If you are a professional, then create some alluring shapes with a steady hand and a thin nail brush.

You can also try intricate designs featuring a fruity pattern, different on each nail. As mismatched nails are popular, you can easily go with this manicure. Turn your thin nails into fruit slices with these pretty designs.

Read on below and get inspired by these fruity nails for the most delicious manicure ever.

Photo By @megsmanis/Instagram

We love this fruitful manicure idea! Here we have medium-length and full of fruit nails. Each nail features cheerful and fruity art with pretty and bright colors. These manicure designs are very simple to recreate. You can easily find fruity stickers in any beauty shop. Just paste them and enjoy this nail look.