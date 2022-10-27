What’s the meaning behind baby blue nails?

There’s a theory that when girls ask their boyfriends what color they should get their nails painted, they will apparently always get the answer “light blue” or “baby blue”. Let’s look at some possible designs with this lovely color as well as see what they can mean. Plus, check out theYou’s different designs for baby blue nails to find the idea just for you.

● BEAUTIFUL BUTTERFLY NAILS

These baby blue nails with butterflies on them are highly sought after because of their glitter and uniqueness. They feature beautiful butterflies and its color graduation. Butterflies would look so beautiful on your nails. For your preference, you can get butterfly stencils and stickers and recreate other beautiful butterflies’ prints.

● SIMPLE BABY BLUE NAILS

You can wear a unique and stylish nail art with the right ideas or knowledge. There are short and simple baby blue nails, most common ones are the two accent nails with dark blue glitter and light plain blue.

● BABY BLUE AND GREEN NAILS

Baby blue and green nails are interesting complementary combinations. Nail design is fresh expressive and exciting, so experiment with different angles and styles to find the look that suit you best.

● BLUE DISNEY NAILS

This type of nail is inspired by Disney channel. It is a good way to have fun with your childhood. They have one of the best types of creative designs.

● BABY BLUE AND GOLD ACRYLIC NAILS

Acrylic nails last longer and can be used in different occasions which allow you to shape your nails to the desired nature of length and shape. They are also strong and durable and work well with nail designs, including baby blue designs.

● BLUE AND NEON GREEN NAILS

Most people are a fan of bright colors and may decide to go for a manicure that draws or gains attention, if you want to turn heads we recommend blue and neon green nails. Blue and green are complementary classic pairing which makes them easier to wear and to combine which includes unusual angles and patterns.

What Blue Nails May Signify

Having blue nails is a way of telling others that you are officially taken and no longer available for or interested in a new relationship. Baby blue nails are most common in ladies who decide or want to stay faithful to their boyfriends or significant other

Blue nails are also used mostly by ladies who put it on to stand out among others. These types of people are usually daring, fashionable and like to take chances. Also, some men paint one of their fingernails blue in support of a movement known as The Polished Man. The aim of this movement is to support men’s role in ending violence against children.