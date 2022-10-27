According To Our Editors, Baggy Pants Are The Best Choice for Fall

Baggy pants have enjoyed a lot of fame under the name puddle pants. Puddle pants have been popular for a while during the summer season. But these fashion pieces weren’t that popular until they started popping up on the social handles of all the street style influencers and photographers. Every new fashion trend originates from Paris, London, New York, and Milan, and the baggy pants trend has also become evident as the fashionistas of these regions have tried them. Puddles are again back this year, and the styles are better than ever. From slouchy, loose denim to heavy bottom, extra-long trousers, check out all the baggy pants styles.

Celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have also embraced this loose fashion trend. Many other celebs are also on board with the baggy pants trend.

Say goodbye to skin-tight pants and get ready to welcome the oversized clothing, including baggy pants. This structured style in denim, leather, or cotton goes well with almost any top in your wardrobe. Whether sweater vests or cropped tops, mules or heels, they look great with all ensembles.

Scroll down to discover how celebs are also inspired by this slouchy trend and have incorporated it into their routines.

Photo By @whatgigiwears/Instagram

If you want to go easy with your weekend looks opt for the baggy pants look. Leather baggys are an awesome piece that you can gift your wardrobe. Here is an amazing inspiration for you. Pair your leather baggy bottoms with a sweater and blazer set. Don’t let this look slip through your hands.