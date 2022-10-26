What are the various wellness and medical treatments offered by day spas?

Wellness treatments like massages, manicures, pedicures, or facials help you look younger, revitalize you from within, reduce stress, help you relax, and improve your external appearance. Manicures and pedicures help you prevent infection, improve your nail health, and encourage blood circulation.

Apart from wellness spa treatments, you can improve your appearance and health simultaneously by receiving medical spa treatments. Some of these are injections and fillers like Botox and Dysport, laser procedures like hair removal, and body contouring like cellulite reduction.

But before you do that, you must find a day spa that offers these treatments at reasonable prices, gives you a variety of options, and promises results within a specified time period. They should follow the essential safety protocols and provide tips to get ready for treatment, precautions to observe, etc.

Some spa centers also provide special events called spa parties, allowing you to book the entire spa for your guests and relatives and receive the various treatments in complete privacy.

But what services do day spas provide, and how do they benefit you? Find out.

What are the available wellness spa treatments?

Massage

Massages help in releasing the accumulated stress and tension in your muscles. When the masseuse works on your body, your muscles feel relaxed, and you feel rejuvenated.

You can opt for deep tissue, Swedish, pregnancy, sports, hot stone, and foot massage. Each helps relax the soft tissue, increase blood circulation, and eliminate the accumulated toxins inside your body.

Before getting a massage, you should ensure they are licensed and have received the required training.

Manicures and pedicures

Manicures and pedicures are cosmetic treatments for fingernails and toenails. During a manicure session, your nails are cut, clipped, and shaped while removing the dirt and grime underneath them. A pedicure session involves shaping and painting your toenails and hydrating and exfoliating your feet.

A deluxe pedicure session involves nail shaping, cuticle care, exfoliating sugar scrub, and relaxing foot massage. During the session, you can sip wine and taste chocolates.

A deluxe manicure session lasts for about an hour and includes the following:

Nail shaping.

Cuticle care.

Relaxing hand massage.

Warm neck pillow.

Warm sugar exfoliation.

Hot steam towel treatment.

Types of medical spa treatments

Medical spa services improve the appearance of your face and body and have health benefits. Here are some that you can expect from a good spa clinic.

Botox

Botox is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that eliminates wrinkles from your face and body. It is minimally invasive because the injection penetrates just a few inches into the skin.

You can receive this treatment for removing vertical frown lines between eyebrows, dimpled chins, drooping eyelids, bunny and smile lines, fuller lips, migraine headaches, and reducing jowls.

The regular price of Botox is around 12 USD per unit, while its series price is 10 USD per unit. Before receiving these injections, you must ensure that they are administered by aesthetic nurse practitioners (NPs) and physician assistants (PA) injectors.

Dysport

It is a cosmetic injectable that removes lines and wrinkles on your face without alternating the other areas of the body. However, unlike Botox, it requires double the number of units to produce results in a single place because of its formulation.

Some areas Dysport works for are forehead lines, furrowed brows, bunny lines, crow’s feet, facial symmetry, and eyebrow reshaping. It produces results by reducing muscle activity in a particular area, creating a relaxed appearance.

Dysport costs 4 USD per unit, and the average price of one unit area is between 300 USD to 400 USD.

You should visit a day spa that offers a variety of medical and wellness spa treatments that help you look younger, healthier, and rejuvenated. But before visiting one, you should check their services, costs, etc.