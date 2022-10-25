Purple Blush Is All The Rage Right Now

Traditional makeup looks tend to only revolve around pink blush and red blush, the true staples of the blush world. But this season, TikTok has brought a huge blush trend for beauty lovers: “the purple blush” trend. This new shade of blush is clearly emerging thanks to the Pantone color of the year 2022, ‘very peri’.

Whether you want a statement blush look or a makeup look that is a bit more subtle, go for purple blush for a trendy look. This pretty shade is perfect for emphasizing your cheeks as it also carves out cheek hollows. An unexpected blush shade is something perfect for adding a little extra to your makeup look, after all.

If you’re looking for some purple blush inspiration to try out the trend, look no further. Ahead, we have shared seven of our favorite purple blush looks. These inspos will surely blow your mind and rock your world.

Photo By @sleeperly/Instagram

Get artful with your makeup looks and wear some pretty shades to highlight your cheekbones. Purple blush with rainbow eye makeup adds a glamorous flair to your night sky look. Purple lips and purple cheeks both are new addition to traditional makeup looks.