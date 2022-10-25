4 Ways to Spice Up the Holidays with Your Significant Other

The excitement of Christmas is filling the air as fall paints a landscape of autumn colors. This wonderful time of the year celebrates love among families and friends through gift-giving, fellowship, and established traditions.

And if you’re wondering what you can do to make this holiday season extra unique and memorable for your significant other, start planning now for one that will bring comfort and joy!

Here are four ways to spice up the holidays with your partner.

1. Create Your Holiday Tradition

Why waste any time? Start creating unforgettable holiday traditions with your beloved and make them as elaborate or simple as you’d like. Schedule the weekend after Thanksgiving to decorate your home for this festive season. This chore might include setting the mood with Christmas music or a special treat with hot cocoa to warm your soul.

Another fun thing you could do together is bake treats for neighbors and friends. Attach a small craft ornament to your gift that’s personalized with paint pens for an extra special holiday message. And if you want to get into the giving spirit, join a volunteer project that helps the homeless or disadvantaged children. You and your significant other will experience the heart-filled reward of being generous as a team!

2. Take A Romantic Holiday Getaway

If you’re feeling the holiday blues or anxiety from all the hustle and bustle, consider booking a weekend getaway. Be sure to search for a location that has plenty of shopping or sightseeing options if you enjoy exploring versus staying in. On the other hand, if you’re looking for the perfect escape, book a cozy bungalow or mountain chalet equipped with a hot tub for soaking up some serenity with your loved one. Pack a few candles to create the perfect ambiance, throw in scented massage oils/lotions, and don’t forget the sexy Christmas lingerie for adding a dash of spice to your weekend!

3. Schedule an Enchanted Evening at Home

Christmas is the perfect time for love and creating a little extra magic — and there’s no better place to start than at home for an enchanted evening. Plan your date night with a meal the two of you can cook together. You could also order takeout if you want to keep the kitchen clean and have more time for snuggling by the fire. Save dessert for movie-time snacking or late-evening refreshments by the fire. Finally, add a final dash of holiday cheer to your enchanted evening with sexy Santa lingerie, and get ready to kiss under the mistletoe!

4. Go Ice Skating

Is your sense of adventure brewing like a kettle of apple cider at Thanksgiving? Then plan something fun like ice skating. If you’re a newbie, be prepared to hit the ice and consider wearing a good pair of shin pads for extra protection. Or, if you’re not sure if ice skating is your thing, consider another activity, such as hiking a scenic trail or taking a drive around the city to see the Christmas lights.

Have a Merry Good Time

However you plan your time together, you’ll enjoy precious memories when you add a dash of spice to the mix and celebrate with love during the holidays. Plan an adventure, a romantic date, or a holiday getaway, and start a holiday tradition that lasts a lifetime.