Collared Knits Are The Trendy Pieces Of The Fall 2022 Starter Pack

Statement sweaters are one of the essential pieces of your winter wardrobe. In the past, a collection of sweaters was bound to some limited design staple pieces, like basic turtlenecks, crewnecks, and cardigans. Sweaters and other knitwears are just perfect clothing items for lounging at home. But this season has brought some new and trendy designs like collared knits. This challenging concept is also as amazing as the trendy outwear of the winter season. Collared knits are the statement pieces that your closet is waiting for.

With the increasing interest of designers in this trend, collared knits are becoming the linchpins of our wardrobes. Designers are so inventive with their creations. They pump new life into the boring knits with varying textures and colors. You can also copy the summer styles of silhouettes by pairing them with chunky knits. Like a cropped collared knit sweater, perfect for a night out or your first date.

Pairing these classy fashion pieces is the easiest task of all. Pair them with simple jeans, leather pants, or a crochet skirt, and your outfit will be more sorted than ever. Your outfit will also look cheerful in the weather with gray skies. Shop these stunning pieces for your winter wardrobe, after getting inspiration from the blog below.

Photo By @thetrendysenorita/Instagram

Try this black collared sweater as your casual winter days friend. This ensemble suits the chilly weather in just the right ways because it also provides class and simplicity along with coziness.