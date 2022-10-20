Is Bingo a Game of Chance or Skill?

Bingo is one of those games that anyone and everyone can play. There’s no complicated rule book and no one complaining about explaining the rules for the thousandth time. And now that we have the freedom to play bingo online at sites such as wink bingo, you can play as many games as you like.

You’d have a hard time finding anyone who dislikes playing bingo but there’s one question that might divide players. And that is whether bingo is a game of chance or a game of skill?

We’ll dive into what this means but first, let’s consider some reasons why you might want to play online bingo in the first place.

Benefits of playing bingo online

Bingo has never fallen in popularity and has been around in some form or another for centuries. There used to be a bingo hall in every town centre and they were always packed to the rafters.

But there are some benefits to being able to play the nations favourite game online.

No need to travel

Although going to the bingo hall is a super fun night out, it can be a bit of a pain having to travel to a physical bingo hall. Not only that but transport can be expensive and you don’t want to be spending more than you need to.

Travel also takes more time out of playing which is never a good thing! Now, there’s no need to sort out a lift share or bus times, you can play from the comfort of your own home.

Play anytime, anywhere

And home isn’t the only place you can play! As long as you have internet connection, you can play bingo online wherever you want.

Take advantage of bonuses and promotions

With so many online casinos out there, the options are never ending. This means fierce competitions between online casinos that you can take advantage of. There are always deals and promotions happening so make sure you keep an eye out.

Do you need skill or luck to play bingo?

The game of bingo is itself, is by definition, a game of chance. You don’t choose the card you’re given and you don’t choose the numbers that get picked out. There’s no way to tell what you’re going to get and whether you’re going to win. That’s part of the fun of it!

People play bingo because it’s lighthearted and doesn’t take itself too seriously. It’s a game for people who prefer playing games as their way to unwind after a long day. There’s no serious rules to learn or any hard competition with other players. It’s just a fun game for anyone and everyone to enjoy.

But there are certain things you can do to help aid the chance of you winning along! Let’s take a look at some bingo strategies that could help your game along.

Bingo strategies that could help your game

Play games with fewer players

There are times of day where bingo games are going to have less players – whether you’re playing online or in person. If you minimise number of opponents you’re up against, you maximise your chances of winning.

It could be that the jackpot is a bit smaller when there are fewer players but you’ve got to work out what’s going to be more beneficial for you.

Work with fewer cards

Although it might seem beneficial to have as many cards on the go as possible, playing with less cards could work in your favour. Having less cards on the go at one time means you can concentrate more on what’s in front of you. This will in turn mean that you hit your numbers a lot faster, leaving you with a better chance of winning.

Play more games

Another way you can increase your chances of winning is to play more games! It might seem self-explanatory but you can increase your chances of winning if you’ve got more games to win on.

And if you combine playing more games with playing less cards, this means you can concentrate more on the cards in front of you whilst increasing the number of games. You can focus on the cards more but playing more games will still increase your chance at a win.

Concentration is key

This might also sound self-explanatory but speed is one of the best skills in your arsenal when it comes to playing bingo. Chances are that another player has some of the same numbers as you. That means that making sure you’re the one to call it first is optimum – especially when it comes down to the last few squares.

Making sure you’re on the ball and speedy in your reaction times could be the difference between winning and losing.

If you can, pick a card with median numbers

There is a theory that states that the more numbers called in a bingo game, the more likely they are to gravitate towards the overall average (or median) number. This theory is called the Tippett theory. It means that if you’re playing a game with 90 bingo balls, there is a higher chance of the numbers falling closer to the middle, around 45.

You can use this theory as a vague basis but it’s still pretty much left to chance when it comes to whether you’ve got the winning card or not.

You’ve got all the knowledge you need in order to max out on your chance of a win.