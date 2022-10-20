How to Create a Pilates Home Gym

Pilates is one of the best exercises that you can do by yourself. You just need a mat, and a few props to make the experience much smoother and more fun. However, if you want to get the maximum out of your Pilates workout, it is recommended to create a Pilates home gym. So for that reason, here are some useful tips that will help you create the best Pilates-friendly workout space.

Make sure you have enough room

This is crucial to ensure since Pilates requires you to move around quite a bit. If you’re also planning to use the stability ball, then you’ll need space for that, too. It is absolutely crucial you have enough room to maneuver according to your plans and needs. In case you’re going to exercise using instructional videos, then you’ll need space for the mat and the screen. You don’t need a separate room for exercise, but make sure you have enough space in the room that you’re going to work out in.

Ensure maximum safety and comfort

A home gym cannot be complete without all the measures to make it comfortable and safe. Since Pilates generally requires you to bare your feet, it is essential to make sure your space is properly warm. This is why you should look into quality total insulation options, in order to save energy and make the space feel more comfortable. Insulating your space should be your priority mainly if you care both about the environment and personal comfort. Also, if you use your phone a lot, then be sure to put it on flight mode or do-not-disturb mode, so you won’t reach for it every few minutes. Using your phone during a workout may cause injury, so it’s important to put it away.

Get all the props

Aside from the mat, you’ll likely need additional props such as a stability ball, Pilates ring, hand weights and a foam roller. So once you get them, it is necessary to figure out the place to keep them safe. So feel free to consider a separate shelf or a cupboard where you’ll be able to store them. Your props can seriously impact the results of your Pilates exercises, especially if you’re a beginner. Also, when using props, be sure to follow the instructions, as that will drastically reduce the risk of injury. Plus, you’ll learn how to properly exercise, which will maximize the effect of your workout.

Make it peaceful

Some gyms have loud music in order to boost the motivation of gym goers. When you exercise at home, you can do as you please. But, regardless of your music preferences, it is important to make it peaceful, so you will be able to focus on exercising alone. Using noise-blocking Bluetooth earphones is an excellent way to remove distractions, especially the outside noise from the street. You’ll need a lot of concentration to execute all exercises correctly, and for that to happen you’ll need to minimize all the distractions and disturbances.

Don’t forget to decorate

Decoration plays an important role, despite not being crucial. It can boost your mood, and make you more motivated and focused on your progress. Therefore, various motivational posters, plants and mirrors can make your Pilates workout a much more pleasant experience. If you have adjustable light fixtures, you can use that as well to create a more pleasant atmosphere. Besides, make sure you always have water nearby and don’t forget to use a humidifier/dehumidifier.

Embrace the benefits and joys of a home workout

Some people prefer to exercise at the gym, claiming they cannot get the same results at home. However, there are numerous benefits and joys of a home workout. First, you’ll be able to focus on your own effort, so you won’t pay attention to those around you. Then, you can exercise anytime you want, which is crucial if you value independence and time flexibility. You can buy all the props online, and aside from that, you won’t have any other costs, which is amazing if you’re working out on a budget.

Conclusion

Exercising at home is an amazing way to be physically active without paying an expensive gym membership or a personal trainer. These tips will help you set up a perfect Pilates home gym, which you’ll enjoy using regardless of your level of motivation and expertise.