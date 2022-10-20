Celebrate Halloween With These Beautiful Barbie Makeup Looks

To many, Barbie is the most beautiful inspiration. So, naturally, Barbie makeup looks are adorable, and we can’t ignore them when it comes to a costume party. That being said, Halloween is the best time to try out a variety of stunning to scary Barbie makeup looks. In this blog, we will show you an exciting array of Barbie makeup ideas that you must try for Halloween. You can also wear some of these beautiful styles as your next date-night makeup look… some of them, anyway.

Hot Pink is the most feminine shade that Barbies love to wear. This sweetest color also flatters all skin tones and hair colors. You can also go for an all-pink makeup look to look extremely sweet. Pink shades can also serve to be scary when compiled with fake blood. You can also look more trendy by using alternating shades for your lips or your eye shadows, like darker hues. That will be fabulous for the upcoming spooky occasion.

We know you can’t wait to witness the beautiful Barbie makeup looks and recreate them for Halloween. Just have a good look and enjoy!

Photo By @dodipi/Instagram

Here is the scariest barbie doll look that you must try for Halloween. The injured nose and neck also give this pretty makeup look a scarier twist.