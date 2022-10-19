The Best Toffee Brown Hair Color Ideas For Winter

Brunettes have got billions of inspirations for new and trendy hair colors, but of those, toffee brown hair is the newest and hottest trend in town. After blondes got a sweet and tasty dye in with the Carmel hair color, brunettes also deserved one. Thankfully, the toffee brown hair color came through just in time, stealing the spotlight for brunettes. If you are a brunette, you should try this tasty toffee shade.

Toffee hair color has the combination of warm brunette locks with dark blonde hair colors that give an irresistibly dimensional hair color. This bronde (brunette+ blonde) color is a secret for a bombshell look.

The latest candy hue will also give your face a sun-kissed glow. This hair color is perfect for the cold winter season when there is no chance of a natural glow. This hair color also feels reminiscent of the summer months during chilly winter days. Now that you’re convinced, we will let you know how this toffee color can work for you.

Take a peek at the tastiest hair color ideas that will suit your skin tone as well as haircuts.

Photo By @stefan_scholz_hair/Instagram

Touches of dark toffee shades look too gorgeous with this dark espresso brown base hair. Giving your hair a fine texture and glow, this trendy hair color has earned many great compliments.