The Modern Mullet Is Stealing The Spotlight This Fall Season

The Modern Mullet has gained popularity again this year after having originally been popular in the 70s and 80s. This bold hairstyle is named after a French fashion lover, Henri Mollet, who wore this haircut in this style in the early 70s. Mullet haircuts was once popular only among men but with the revolutions in the fashion industry, women have also fallen in love with the modernized version of this bold hairstyle.

Mullets are the most iconic men’s hairstyle from the 80s. This hairstyle is also inspired by the shag haircuts with the front and sides being cut shorter with longer hair in the back; that’s what make this haircut so unique and stylish. This short-at-the-front, long-at-the-back haircut also has its fair share of wearers from many rockstars, players, and trendsetters.

Embrace the mullet hair look for eye-catching and laidback hairstyle vibes. The front cut shows off business style while the back layers are the perfect party style. This hairstyle concerns those fashionistas who aren’t afraid to stray from the crowd. It’s also surprisingly the most flattering look that suits a wide range of face shapes. Scroll down to get inspired by mullet haircuts for women.

Photo By @studio_homeless/Instagram

This bold haircut look works well if you want to rock the ‘70s or ‘80s-inspired outfits. This haircut will also bring the retro rock stars’ style to your looks. This haircut is mostly preferable for tomboy girls.