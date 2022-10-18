The Importance of Direct and Immediate Communication in the Fashion Industry

If there’s one thing you can say about the fashion industry, it’s that things happen fast. Your new sweater and slacks combination might be in style in the fall, but by the holidays you can be already out of fashion. What’s trendy inevitably changes as time goes on. This can make marketing difficult. You can’t really plan content for months or even weeks in advance. There may be a shift in the market, and what you think will be a big seller could turn out to be old news before you even get started.

As a marketer in the fashion industry, you need to be able to adapt on the fly, and communicate with your customers and the audience quickly. With the rise of online shopping, consumers can find your competition more easily than ever. The competition can get fierce, and if you aren’t doing everything you can to connect with customers, you will find yourself on the outside looking in.

Luckily, if you are seeking to contact customers in an immediate way, you can take advantage of SMS marketing. It’s a powerful way to not just send messages to customers, but also be certain that they are opening and reading them. SMS is the perfect method for communicating immediately with fashion consumers and affecting their buying decision.

Hit Them Up While They Are On The Go

People make snap decisions like never before. It used to be that you had to do some prior research before going out shopping. You looked up the sales, the locations of the places you wanted to go to, and any other pertinent information you might have needed. Now, shoppers can get what they need while they are on-the-go by accessing the internet on their phones or other devices.

They look up brands and they look up stores, and they often make decisions right as they are searching. Since its inception, the fashion industry has counted on consumers making snap decisions and purchasing products. Your SMS campaign will hit customers where they spend the most time shopping: on their mobile devices. If you send a personalized message as well as a link to your shopping and checkout pages, you will be more likely to capture those spur of the moment sales. Timing your messages is of paramount importance, but if you hit them while they are in a shopping mood, then you will find success.

Make Meaningful Connections With Your Customers

Using SMS messaging means that your customers will read your content. SMS texts have a 98% open rate, which is much higher than email or any other form of marketing. The fact is, most of us are now conditioned to check our phone when we get a text message notification. When you send out a bulk SMS, then you know that everyone on your contact list is actively picking up their phones and looking at what they received. The more they consume your content, the better your connection with them can be.

That said, you can’t text too often, or else you will risk annoying and alienating your audience. Instead, be strategic and send messages when it’s more beneficial. For instance, when there’s a sale that has a deadline, or when you are looking for feedback. SMS can also be valuable for sending a simple thank you after they’ve purchased something or signed up for your contact list. They will come to be loyal to your brand, and make purchases from you over and over again.

It’s Easy To Do

Even if you don’t like to send messages, you don’t have to worry. You won’t be crafting content with your thumbs on the screen of your phone. Instead, you can convert emails to text messages so that you can quickly draft your message and edit it using a keyboard. You can still use your thumbs if you want, but for speed and accuracy, usually a keyboard works best. This way, if you have a last-minute need to communicate, you can do so without much trouble, and your customers can take advantage of whatever you have sent to them.

Let’s face it, consumers have more choices than ever before, and they can move quickly between brands and stores to make their purchases. You need to have your finger on the pulse. If you want to compete in a crowded marketplace and boost your revenues, then connect quickly and directly with your audience using SMS messaging.