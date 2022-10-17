Try These Hocus Pocus Nail Art Designs In Celebration Of Hocus Pocus 2

Halloween is almost here. Preparations for the spookiest night of the year have now started and you should also finalize your costume, makeup, and nails. This year, get ahead of the trends with the spookiest nail art inspiration of the year. Hocus Pocus nail art designs are again super popular (Were they ever not, though?) thanks to the release of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+.

This movie is just the right inspiration for your spooky yet trendy nail art. You can take inspiration from the iconic characters of the movie for your costumes, makeup, and even decorations, too. These witchy nail designs will surely put a spell on everyone.

The new sequel to the 1993 legend has brought so much for fashion lovers this Halloween. We have rounded up many easy-to-create and stunning Hocus Pocus-inspired manicures below that everyone will scream after seeing.

Photo By @nailart_nofilter/Instagram

Here is the simplest yet silhouetted nail design inspired by the witches of Hocus Pocus. Look at these beautiful colors that make a great combo together.