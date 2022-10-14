Your Winter Clothing Care Guide

The days are getting more and more chill, so we’re naturally reaching toward our warm, chunky winter clothing stored away during the summer. With all the fashionable sweaters, jackets, and boots comes the task of keeping them in good shape and ensuring they last the whole season intact.

Here are some things to do before and during the season to ensure your clothes last longer:

Clean before wearing

If your clothes have been sitting somewhere stored away for the whole summer, it might be a good idea to clean them before wearing them.

Some bigger items, such as jackets or coats, are easy to clean. This is because, in most cases, they require dry cleaning once or twice per season.

If you’re someone who cares about our planet, you don’t have to worry that dry cleaning is bad for the Earth. Today there are many alternatives to traditional cleaning. For example, this company for green cleaning in Chicago uses a modern technique called “wet cleaning.” It’s one of the most eco-friendly dry-cleaning alternatives on the market.

If dry-cleaning isn’t an option for you, you should try hand washing. It is more time-consuming, but it’s also a cheaper option.

Another thing to pay attention to is the care label. While some items may be suitable for the washing machine, some may be dry-cleaning only. Most brands will have detailed instructions on the label, so don’t throw it away before reading. Here’s a quick guide to the most common winter clothing materials:

Wool and Cashmere

Having at least one wool or cashmere sweater or vest is essential to everyone’s winter closet. These materials, while soft and cozy, also require extensive upkeep. Firstly, they don’t react well to heat, so you must be careful when washing them.

You should wash these items in warm water with a mild detergent that is safe to use on delicate items. Pre-treat any stains and avoid scrubbing hard.

However, not every item made out of wool or cashmere has to be hand-washed. If the label says, it’s washing machine safe, follow the instructions. Avoid putting in the machine items that can pull the fabric, such as zippers or buttons. You can even use a laundry bag for extra safety.

Faux Fur

Faux fur is one of the more common materials used in the wintertime. It keeps you warm and is fashionable. It’s used on both garments and shoes as well.

Treat this material as you would any other delicate item. If the label allows for it to be washed in the machine, turn it inside out and keep the water temperature on cold.

Leather

Leather boots are a winter essential for any fashionable closet. Leather isn’t hard to take care of. A quick wipe with a damp cloth and mild detergent will do the job. Be careful not to overwet the leather, as that can cause it to dry out and cracks to form.

Use a shoe polish kit with a soft brush, then let it dry for a few minutes. After it’s dry, you can polish it with a soft cloth. Don’t forget to use a shoe protector after cleaning.

Brush your coats

It’s not recommended to wash your winter coats often. They’re sturdy and will take ages to dry. Instead, you should use a brush to clean them. Brush down the entire length of the coat and focus on hard-to-reach areas.

When storing coats, it is recommended to hang them and put them in cotton bags during the summer season.

Properly store your clothes

Different garments will require different ways of storage. You want your clothing to be safe during the season you don’t use them. After cleaning them, you should put them in plastic or cotton bags to ensure there won’t be any dust falling on them or any insects finding their way to cause damage.

Remember not to put your wool sweaters on hangers. This can cause them to lose shape and become deformed. Sweaters also need space to breathe, so keep that in mind too.