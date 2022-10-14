Try Out The Shadow Roots Trend For A New Spin On Your Hair Color This Year

Getting highlights or lightening your hair color can be so fun and refreshing. But this theory has been constant for decades. The newest and most stunning trend of the century is here and it’s totally fun, at least in theory. We’re talking about the super famous shadow roots trend. Shadow roots add a new spin to your existing hair color. This trend involves adding a touch of depth to the roots to have a lower-maintenance look.

Shadow roots make every hair color the perfect fall hair color. If you are a day-girl, these shadowy hair trends are just perfect for you. We have so many trendy inspirations that have also gone viral over Instagram. These inspirational pics will also convince you to give this trend a try.

Ahead, 7 shadow root hair color ideas are waiting for your appreciation. These inspirations will also have you DMing your hair colorist by the end of this blog. But first… choose a perfect style for your personality.

Photo By @jaaylorrr/Instagram

Sandy-blonde highlights look so dull with light roots, but this combination of sandy-blonde and brown shadow roots is perfect to make the hair color look appealing. These brown or black shadow roots will surely give your natural hair some stunning vibes.