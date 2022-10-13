Wedding Venues in New Zealand

What could be better than marrying the love of your life in a beautiful venue surrounded by friends and family cheering on your new union? Doing all of that — but in New Zealand.

As more people start traveling and seeing this world’s beauty, destination weddings have become more common — nearly 1 in 4 weddings in the United States are destination weddings.

One of the most up-and-coming destinations to have a wedding is none other than New Zealand. It’s a popular choice among brides for many reasons, including stunning nature (and plenty of outdoor venues), a simple paperwork procedure, and the ease of obtaining a travel authorization. In fact, more than 50 countries around the world are eligible to apply for the New Zealand eTA, which is done entirely online and should only take 15 minutes from start to finish.

If you’re looking for some of the best venues in New Zealand to hold your wedding, be sure to bookmark this article and keep reading.

Tarureka Estate: For the Classic Rustic Wedding

It’s no surprise that rustic weddings have been extremely popular over the last few years. Natural elements, wood details, burlap, beautiful foliage, and neutral hues give weddings that extra pop, while the most popular venue for such a theme is usually a farm or a forest.

Why not have both? At Tarureka Estate, couples can get married in a gorgeous historic barn (it was built in the mid-1800s), complete with dazzling fairy lights, a chapel-like ceiling, and a cozy wood stove for winter weddings. After the I do’s, guests can mingle in the private gardens or spacious downstairs area, which easily holds an open bar and dance floor.

Couples who want to soak in the atmosphere of the area can also opt to stay at the Homestead, which is just steps away from the main venue. The Homestead can sleep up to 18 guests across seven bedrooms and two stories. It’s the perfect setting for any bridal party, whether it’s a comfortable room to get some sleep before the big day, having a place to get hair and makeup ready or even a photoshoot location. Tarureka Estate has it all.

TreeChurch: Enchanting Nature Abound

Speaking of nature… What happens when you combine a lush forest with a contemporary church? TreeChurch, of course.

This very unique wedding venue is described as a living chapel made of trees, set in beautiful Ohaupo, New Zealand.

The TreeChurch was opened in 2015 and features an outdoor church made out of iron frames and interwoven with flowers, trees, and vines, including Camellia Black Tie, Thuja Pyramidalis, and Alnus Imperialis.

Inside, the venue features a marble altar and seating for up to 100 guests, as well as outside space for the post-wedding party.

After the big day, couples can opt for a honeymoon on New Zealand’s breathtaking North Island. Ohaupo is located just 1.5 hours’ drive from Auckland, the largest city in the country, as well as plenty of other stunning destinations like the Waitomo Caves, Huka Falls, and the verdant Redwoods Forest.

Hobbiton: The Ultimate Venue for Film Buffs

Whether you’re a fan of J. R. R. Tolkien, fantasy landscapes, or a film fanatic, there’s a truly unique venue for you: Hobbiton.

Hobbiton is the original movie set-turned-tourist attraction that was used as the filming location for the Lord of the Rings film trilogy and The Hobbit trilogy and is nestled in the central part of New Zealand’s North Island. It’s an excellent venue for any size and type of wedding, from small gatherings to large groups.

There are a total of six venues at Hobbiton, including The Millhouse (48 guests), The Hub (130 guests), The Green Dragon Inn (200 guests), The Party Marquee (350 guests), Yard Flat (1150 guests), and The Marketplace (up to 1000 guests).

Best of all, guests who participate in any event (such as a wedding) are given a complimentary tour throughout the movie set.

Fiordland Lodge: A Stunning Natural Backdrop

A luxurious venue, intimate atmosphere, and magnificent views are just a few words to describe the Fiordland Lodge. Set on the coast of the majestic Lake Te Anau and embraced by the Kepler Mountains, this is by far the most scenic setting to exchange vows.

Intrepid couples can also fly off on their private helicopter after the wedding ceremony to take photos on snow-capped mountain ranges — just 5 minutes away from the venue.

Fiordland Lodge is located just 2 hours from Queenstown and doubles as an excellent honeymoon location. Couples can explore the legendary Milford Sound, which offers an interesting mix of waterfalls, towering peaks, wildlife, and even a rainforest.

Whether it’s a luxurious classic wedding or a fun-filled theme party at Hobbiton, there’s something for every couple in New Zealand.