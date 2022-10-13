Spice Up Your Season With These Reverse French Nails

Fall manicures brings a lot of inspirations and designs, and this time, the fashion season has brought a huge trend to spice up your nails. French Manicure designs were so popular in spring, and that’s why Fall has called for the Reverse French nails.

While abstract nail designs and bold accents will surely occupy a large amount of space in your Instagram “saved” folder, we have also found many great influencers and celebrities gravitating toward this simpler yet classic nail look: none other than the Reverse French manicure.

The topping nail trend of the fall season after the ombre trend is the reverse french nails. Now, we know what you’re thinking: This nail trend is not new, and you are partially correct. However, we have brought some unique and fresh twists on this to prove our statement.

Looking for some inspirational nail designs for fall? Keep scrolling for 7 fun and new takes on the Reverse French nails.

Photo By @the_minimalist_manicurist/Instagram

This nail look is surprisingly inspired by the sunshine. Doted French manicure looks even cuter than the basic one. If you are a beginner nail artist opt for this nail look for a stunning manicure.