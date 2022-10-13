7 Big Trends on the Internet Right Now 

The internet is larger than life – literally.

The indexed web contains over 2.25 billion pages. Then, each day, over 4.95 billion people use the internet. They use it for work, entertainment, social media, and everything else in between.

Essentially, the internet is now the core of human existence. Without it, the world would crumble.

Because the internet is so large and popular, it obviously leads to new trends emerging each year. Right now, there are more internet-based trends buzzing around than normal – and you’ll probably be interested to learn about them.

Dive into the details below!

1. Online Gambling

Yep, online gambling. Since the mid-to-late-2010s, online gambling has taken on a life of its own. Now, millions of people gamble online every day as a hobby.

The most popular platform for online gambling is the online casino, which in today’s digitally focused world now offers all the classic games people have always enjoyed in land-based casinos. From table games to jackpot-style games like slots, longtime favorites are now available to play any time, any place – all you need is an internet connection and a device, such as a PC, laptop, tablet, or smartphone.

While everyone has their preferences, one of the popular elements of online casinos nowadays is the ‘hot drop’ jackpot – more specifically, the hourly drop variant. This is a progressive jackpot guaranteed to pay out before a set time every hour. The prize pot gradually grows with the contributions from the stake of every spin on a jackpot-style game. As shown on this site, there are various games that fall under the category of the hourly hot drop – but also daily drops, too, which work in a similar way, except the jackpot must be won daily, not hourly. The element of excitement of these hot drops makes jackpot-style games all the more thrilling, as players have more chances to win each hour (or day, depending on the jackpot games they choose).

Whatever the case and whichever games or wagers you go for, with online casinos and betting sites, you can gamble on the go or from the comfort of your home without having to worry about getting dressed up, traveling to a casino or betting establishment, or committing to long hours of game time. Instead, you simply fire up your device and play for as little or as long as you like – there’s no pressure involved.

2. TikTok

When TikTok first launched back in 2017, most people assumed that it was an Instagram wannabe that would instantly flop. Time has shown that they were completely wrong!

Now, TikTok is one of the biggest social media platforms on the planet, with a rapidly growing user base. As of 2022, there are over 1 billion registered TikTok users; and this figure will likely reach 2 billion in 2023.

TikTok is especially popular across Europe and the US. It’s also very popular with younger audiences (18-30), so you might want to check it out if you fall under this bracket.

Make no doubt about it, TikTok will be one of the biggest social media platforms for years to come – making it more than just a short-lived trend!

3. Health Apps

Next, there are health apps.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, most people around the world have become a little more health-conscious. In response to this, they’ve started downloading health apps.

There are lots of health apps to choose from, and the concept is usually the same. They help you to track your daily steps, heart rate, activity levels, water intake, and much more. Talk about modern convenience!

Sure, health apps aren’t a substitute for doctors and other healthcare professionals. However, they’re certainly a great tool to use if you’re looking to live a happier and healthier life.

4. Remote Working

Another big internet trend at the moment is remote working.

Thanks to the internet, companies of all sizes – including Apple and Microsoft – have been able to allow their employees to work remotely from home.

Some companies have even gone fully remote, meaning they have no office space or actual premises. Instead, all of their employees work from remote locations!

Because of the internet, it’s highly likely that remote working will become even become common in the future, especially as society becomes more digitalized.

5. Crypto

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past couple of years, you’ll have heard all about crypto (although you might not understand what it is).

Essentially, cryptocurrencies are digital currencies. You can’t physically hold the tokens in your hands, as everything is internet-based.

If you like, you can invest in crypto (as it could be the future).

6. Memes

It’s impossible to escape memes these days.

Whether you are on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook, they’re everywhere. In fact, you probably have a friend who posts memes every second of every day!

Memes are a popular internet trend because they provide people with a platform for fun and creativity. You can make a meme about anything – nothing is

7. Streaming

Streaming has killed almost all traditional media.

Now, you can stream music, video games, podcasts, movies, and pretty much everything else.

No matter who you speak to, almost everyone has a Netflix subscription as well as a subscription to a music streaming service like Spotify.

Not only is this the present, but it seems incredibly likely that streaming is here to stay. After all, it’s convenient and makes accessing the media you want a whole lot easier than it was before!