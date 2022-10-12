Trending Engagement Ring Styles That Never Go Out of Style

When shopping for an engagement ring, it’s crucial to find a style that your partner will love. But choosing a ring that will stand the test of time is also essential. After all, you want your choice to be just as beautiful 20 years from now as it is today.

An engagement ring is a very personal piece of jewelry, and the style you choose should reflect your unique relationship. But with so many different ring styles to choose from, finding an engagement ring that will never go out of fashion can be tricky.

Fortunately, plenty of engagement ring styles never go out of style. This guide will look at five traditional engagement ring styles that have been popular for decades and won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

Solitaire Engagement Rings

A solitaire engagement ring features a single diamond or gemstone. This timeless style has been popular for centuries, and it’s easy to see why. Solitaire rings are classic and elegant and can be worn with just about any outfit.

Due to the timeless nature of solitaire rings, they’re popular with celebrities. Mila Kunis, Courtney Kardashian, and Anne Hathaway all wear exquisite examples of solitaire rings.

If you’re looking for a solitaire ring that will stand the test of time, choose one with a simple setting. A prong setting is a good choice because it’s classic and modern. You can also opt for a bezel setting, which encircles the stone in metal for added protection.

Halo Engagement Rings

Halo engagement rings feature a center stone surrounded by a “halo” of smaller diamonds. This style first became popular in the 1920s and is still one of the most popular styles today.

Like solitaire rings, halo rings are another popular choice among celebrities and royals, with Kelly Roland, Cardi B, and Sofia Vergara all wearing this classic style of engagement ring.

Halo engagement rings are incredibly versatile, and they can be made to look either classic or modern. If you want a ring that will always be in fashion, choose a halo ring with a round center stone. You can also opt for an oval or marquise-shaped center stone for a unique look.

Trilogy Engagement Rings

Three-stone engagement rings feature three diamonds or gemstones of different sizes. This classic style has been popular for centuries, and it’s a great choice if you want an engagement ring with a bit more sparkle.

The three diamonds represent the relationship’s past, present, and future. The ring symbolizes the couple’s commitment to each other and their promises for the future. While most commonly chosen as a luxurious option for an engagement ring, they’re also given to mark special occasions such as anniversaries.

If you’re looking for a three-stone ring that will never go out of style, choose one with round or princess-cut diamonds. You can also opt for a ring with colored gemstones, like sapphires or rubies.

Vintage / Vintage-Inspired Engagement Rings

When shopping for an engagement ring, many couples seek out vintage rings. These rings are often one-of-a-kind, and they can be unique. But while genuine vintage rings can be challenging to find, vintage-inspired rings are widely available.

Vintage-inspired rings typically feature antique-style settings and gemstones. Some couples prefer the look of a vintage ring but the durability of a newer one. For these couples, a vintage-inspired ring may be the perfect compromise.

If you’re looking for a vintage ring, try to find one from or inspired by the Art Deco period. Rings from this era often feature geometric shapes and colorful gemstones. You can also look for Victorian-era style rings, which are often very ornate.

Gemstone Engagement Rings

Unsurprisingly, gemstone engagement rings feature a gemstone as the center stone. This style is perfect for those who want an alternative to the traditional diamond engagement ring.

Colored gemstone engagement rings are a beautiful and unique choice for those looking to add a little extra sparkle. Unlike traditional diamonds, colored gemstones come in a wide range of colors, making it easy to find one that perfectly suits your style.

And, with celebrities like Kate Middleton, Victoria Beckham and Scarlett Johansson all sporting colored gemstone rings, it’s clear that this trend is here to stay.

If you’re looking for a gemstone engagement ring, try to find one with a colorful gemstone. Sapphires, rubies, and emeralds are all excellent choices. You can also opt for a ring with multiple gemstones, like a sapphire and diamond ring.

These are just a few of the many engagement ring styles that never go out of fashion. When shopping for an engagement ring, finding one your partner will love is essential. But it’s also important to choose a ring that will stand the test of time. If you’re struggling to find the perfect ring, it’s worth considering designing a custom engagement ring that suits your partner perfectly.