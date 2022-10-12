Redefining The Gender Stereotypes: We Are IN LOVE With Makeup For Men

Beauty is steadily becoming more inclusive. Once there was a time when beauty was all about fair skin tones but now we’re seeing people of all skin tones and genders entering the beauty industry. Gender stereotypes have been fizzling out, making room for the extreme popularity of makeup for men. Thanks to great brands and social media platforms that have encouraged male faces to be their representatives, makeup for men is huge. Now that we’re surrounded by many inspirations and male influencers supporting makeup, the results are, well, beautiful.

You may have also seen the rare article or two about men in makeup, but frankly, we need more of it, so we have decided to write this article all about inspiration for men getting into beauty.

There are very few resources of inspiration for men getting into makeup, which is why a lot of men’s makeup tips are centered around natural and imperceptible makeup looks. Ahead, we have rounded up some cool inspirations for you on makeup for men. Hope you’ll love them as much as we do.

Photo By @hnns.vncnt/Instagram

Coral makeup looks are perfect to serve masculine faces. The male audience will also love this vibrant and eccentric makeup look. Adding a cute manicure to this makeup look will also push it one step forward.