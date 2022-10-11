Try These Neck Tattoo Designs For A Gothic Look

Neck tattoo designs were once generally associated with criminals, but today neck tattoos are known for their bold, strong, and gothic looks. These tattoos are highly appreciated because neck tattoos can’t be concealed under clothes. Although it is one of the most painful placement for tattoos, it will surely bring a strong statement and style to your otherwise potentially boring looks.

Neck tattoos are not just bound to the bold and gothic style but can also give dainty feminine vibes if picked correctly. Minimal neck tattoo designs are a really beautiful addition to your feminine looks. Their visibility can also serve as the strength of neck tattoos because this makes the best neck tattoos even better.

Neck tattoos are experiencing a resurgence in terms of popularity. Many realistic and overwhelming tattoos are mostly in demand. But we will also suggest those inks that are dainty and minimal. Dramatic florals, pretty butterflies, or moon signs bring a little more beauty into the world.

Finally, this season has shown the signs that these over-controversial tattoos will also get the respect they deserve. Check out the glamorous to minimal options below and find the perfect neck tattoo that reflects your personality.

Photo By @tymsmith97/Instagram

A floral twig tattoo design is ideal for your first neck tattoo. That’s because you can cover your shoulder and neck with this pretty floral stick.