Celebrity Parents Who Love Matching With Their Kids

Wearing matching outfits with your child is not only incredibly cute but can also be a great style moment. Moms and dads do it around the world all the time, and you end up with adorable moments all the time.

Celebrities are no different, and whether it is wearing identical boys shoes or wearing the exact same outfit, there are plenty of celeb parents who embrace the matching lifestyle.

Jessica Alba

While Jessica Alba and her daughter don’t often wear the exact same outfit, there are plenty of photos that show they share similar tastes in colors and styles. They have been spotted several times matching in blues, greens, and off-whites.

Pink

Pink famously loves to match clothing with her daughter. The singer is known for not sticking to one particular style and took it to the next level once her daughter was able to start wearing more than baby clothes.

At a 2017 event, Pink, her husband Carey Hart, and her daughter wore matching suit ensembles, with Pink opting for a skirt instead of pants and her daughter matching her husband.

Serena Williams

Since giving birth to her daughter Olympia, Serena Williams has definitely become a mom that would prefer to match. Numerous photos across social media have shown that they have matching pajamas, as well as being a twosome that wears similar things around the house.

During a match where Serena wears her famous all-black attire, her daughter can be seen in the crowd wearing a similar outfit.

Beyonce

Of course, Beyonce is someone who likes to match with her child. The music and style icon doesn’t post many photos of her child, but an Instagram post went viral a little while ago when the two wear posing in matching Halls of Ivy and Adidas outfits.

Considering the brand is named after her daughter, we can only expect that the matching outfits are a regular occurrence in the Beyonce and Jay-Z household.

Kim Kardashian

Another mother who takes matching outfits to the next level is, of course, Kim Kardashian. The reality star and businesswoman have been spotted several times in matching outfits with her daughter North, as well as posting photos of the two sharing styles and color palettes.

Even when she was a baby, Kim would match outfits with North whenever she could, with a photo from 2014 showing a baby North wearing a grey tracksuit and mother Kim wearing the much more stylish version and a pair of heels.

DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled has involved his son in almost everything he does since he was born. He has been part of Khaled’s albums and is often spotted with his dad wearing matching suits, even wearing the same shoes and accessories.

Drake famously gifted Khaled two matching diamond keys when his son was born, with the two now wearing matching everything wherever they can.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid’s daughter may only be two years old, but the fashion model has quickly slipped into the mother/daughter matching life. While her daughter can’t wear the same clothes, they can usually be seen sharing colors and patterns, especially when it comes to what they both relax in.

Jason Derulo

Another dad embracing the fact that he now has a mini-me is Jason Derulo. While his son is still a baby, Derulo has shared many photos of the two wearing matching t-shirts and Jordan Sneakers.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigan takes mother/daughter fashion very seriously. The outfit choices range from matching bathing suits to complementary looks that share colors and styles. The two seemingly create a lookbook that shows off their taste.

Her Instagram is also littered with photos of the two trying on clothes, posing, and showing that her daughter loves fashion and clothes almost as much as her mother.

Demi Moore

While Demi Moore hasn’t been in the spotlight for a little while, her daughters, especially Rumer, constantly show they take after their mother. Now that they are older, they are seen sporting matching bathing suits, dresses, and casual wear.

Rumer went as far as to post a photo to Instagram in 2015 wearing the same outfit as her mother, glasses and all, with many struggling to spot the differences between the two.

Hilary Duff

Hillary Duff almost wholly left the celebrity world a few years ago. Even though she has returned recently, she has embraced her life as a mother. Since the birth of her child, we have seen countless photos of the two sporting the cutest matching looks.

Now with three children, we see her mixing and matching with whoever is with her at the time, creating some of the best family looks you will ever see.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon has been an undercover style icon for many years now. Whether it be in her movies or on the red carpet, she embraces classic elegance and brings it into the future. Her daughter has shown that she most definitely takes after her mother.

The two are often seen at events wearing matching dresses or pantsuits or sharing similar color palettes. Both are some of the best dressed, no matter where they go.