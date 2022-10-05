TOP-7 tips on how to promote your Instagram profile in 2022

Instagram remains one of the most popular social media in the world. Just imagine: 17.6% (which is almost 1.5 billion) of all people in the world use it. Therefore, it is an ideal platform to create your blog and gain fame on the Internet. In this article, we will look at the most effective ways to promote a personal blog in IG. There will be both free methods and paid (and more effective) ones, such as targeting, the ability to buy Instagram followers and advertising from bloggers.

Method 1: Tell your friends about your blog. This is the simplest thing you can do, but it will already bring you several dozen subscribers among friends, relatives and co-workers. Feel free to ask them to share a link to your blog in stories so that more users will know about it.

Method 2: Use hashtags and geolocation. Firstly, hashtags will help subscribers better navigate your profile and quickly find the necessary information. Secondly, with the help of popular hashtags, new users will be able to find your profile. Geolocation will tell IG users where you are located. This is also a good way to increase the traffic to your page and the statistics of posts.

Method 3: Make reels. This is a very effective blog promotion tool. But it requires a lot of effort, time, patience and creative skills. You need to understand that it may take a long time before your video gets to other users in the recommendations and gets a large number of likes. But if you post reels as often as possible (ideally in the morning and evening), then the chances of success increase significantly.

Method 4: Mutual likes, comments and subscriptions. This is a very time-consuming, but effective and free method of promotion at the first stages. Of course, as your profile develops, you just won’t have enough time to put a huge number of likes every day. But at the very beginning it may work and slightly increase the statistics of your blog.

Method 5: Use the chance to buy real Instagram followers. Now there are services that offer accounts of real people as subscribers. Such followers will like you, watch stories, write comments and forward posts. Some advantages: your profile looks alive and active, and account statistics are increasing.

Method 6: Buy ads from bloggers. First, you don’t need bloggers with a million subscribers. Find a few small blogs with similar content topics and ask them to talk about you. Perhaps someone will even agree to mutual PR. Everyone benefits.

Method 7: Targeting. A powerful built-in promotion tool from IG. Effective, but expensive. In addition, you need to clearly understand your target audience, that is, those users who will really be interested in your blog. And also make a catchy, attractive advertisement that will encourage users not only to go to your page, but also to subscribe to it.

Conclusion

We have reviewed the main methods of promoting your blog on Insta. It works best to combine all these methods. Perhaps over time you will be able to find something unique and work well for you. Remember, blog promotion is a long process, but if you put enough effort, everything will definitely work out!