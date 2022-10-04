Trade Your Boring Toenails For A Stunning Pedicure

While we tend to focus on our manicures, it’s important to point out that your feet also need care and chic pedicure designs. Toenails are just as important as fingernails. Chic press-ons, pretty stickers for nails, and glossy and fast-setting topcoats are the things you should introduce to your toes. For a high-quality and sophisticated appearance, you need patience… loads and loads of patience. All these can also serve as key ingredients for concocting a recipe for glamorous pedicure designs done at home.

Nothing feels quite as elevated as an extra hint of colorful polish, so painting your toe tips with a reflecting shade is the easiest way to hack everyone’s attention without any extra fuss and budget allowance. Of course, there are literally hundreds of pedicure inspirations and many nail polishes on the market, so we have rounded up our favorite 7 toenail designs below. Keep scrolling to discover and recreate ASAP.

Photo By @lica061/Instagram

A classic wash of very peri shade is perfectly chic to bid goodbye to the year 2022. This nail color was also pretty to add to the festivities of the fall season. Plus, this shade is the most flattering shade to wear on the foot.