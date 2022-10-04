Keeping Pets Safe and Warm During Your Alaska Trip in Winter

The benefits of having a pet are endless. We are talking about reduced blood pressure, increased opportunities for exercise, decreased cholesterol levels, reduced loneliness, and many more. While there is so much to enjoy by having a pet, you have a role to play in caring for your pet, especially in winter.

Do Pets Feel Cold?

Do not assume your pet does not feel cold just because he has heavy and thick fur. Just like humans, pets do get uncomfortable in extreme temperatures. A dog will feel cold when the temperatures go below zero degrees Celsius, which describes winter temperatures.

What Happens When Pets Are Exposed to Too Much Cold?

There are several ways in which cold weather can affect dogs.

1. Muscle Stiffness

Like in humans, there is a decline in the barometric pressure during cold weather, which consequently causes an inflammatory response in the muscles, especially if your dog has arthritis. This makes the tissues of your pet swell and the joints stiff.

As the pressure fluctuates, the response in your pet’s body is discomfort and stiffness, which can be painful to some extent.

2. An Impact on Bodily Functions of Sickly and Old Pets

During cold weather, pets with arthritis have difficulties walking and may even fall. Dogs with underlying conditions such as Cushing’s disease and kidney issues can have trouble regulating their temperature, which can also affect how their hearts function.

The heart’s inability to function usually can increase the risk factor of the pet developing infections, which will take longer to go away.

3. Vulnerability to Frostbite

When cold, a pet’s blood vessels limit blood flow to specific body parts to ensure that the vitals are charged adequately. This risks other body parts like ears, paws, and the nose.

Your pet is likely to develop frostbite in these areas if they are cold. The cold temperature and decreased blood flow can also escalate and cause severe damage to their body organs.

4. Irritation of The Skin

When humans are exposed to the cold in winter, their skin develops cracks, which can be very irritating. Cold weather has the same effect on dogs. Your dog will also likely develop dry and cracked skin in winter, which will be very uncomfortable for him.

Exposure to cold also increases the risk of your pet developing hypothermia, which could lead to death if not attended to in good time. During the winter, you must ensure your dog is protected from the cold weather.

One of the best ways to go about this is through dog clothing.

Coats and Jackets for Keeping Dogs Warm During Winter

What happens during a cold day? You will probably grab the warmest coat you can find in your closet as you go on your daily errands or wrap yourself in a fleece while watching your favorite movie in the living room.

You choose these clothes and fabrics since they can traverse the heat your body produces, keeping you warm. Without them, your body heat will escape to the room, leaving you cold.

The same logic applies when it comes to dog clothing.

Dog coats and jackets will reinforce the fur they already have on their bodies and their thermal trapping capabilities. Clothing and fur work the same way, only that your dog will need more protection during the cold season.

Dog clothes protect the dog from the cold temperature indoors and outdoors.

Factors To Consider When Buying Dog Clothes

When buying dog clothes to keep your pet warm in Alaska, you must consider the following factors.

1. Sizing

Just like for human attire, you should ensure that the dog coat or jacket fits your pet. Getting the wrong size will bring about another discomfort of ill-fitting clothes as you try to eliminate the cold temperature discomfort.

Pets have different body sizes, and pet clothes manufacturers know this. To get the right product for your pet, you must consider measurements.

If you are not going with your pet to the store, take neck, back, and chest length measurements and use them to make your purchase. With these measurements, you don’t have to physically show up to the store. You can use the information to buy online.

2. Material

The coats and jackets’ material will significantly determine the clothes’ comfort and functionality. First, determine if your dog is allergic to certain materials before buying. Also, ensure the fabric is suitable for the cold weather: woolen coats and jackets will be perfect in this case.

The material should also be soft to prevent it from pulling your pet’s fur.

The comfort of the clothes is essential. Pets are active. They will want to run, jump, and play. Get clothes that will allow them to move around freely without discomfort.

Conclusion

As a pet parent, your responsibility is to protect and take care of your pet. That is by providing nutritious foods, ensuring stable health, and providing a comfortable living environment. The latter involves protecting them against cold weather.

Pet clothes such as jackets and coats will come in handy. The advantage of keeping them warm over the other methods is that they are functional even when on the move. Get the best pet clothes and protect your pet against the effects of freezing temperatures in Alaska.