Going to a Concert? Here Are 7 Outfit Ideas

There’s something incredibly exhilarating about hearing live music. Concerts are always a ton of fun and deliver a fantastic sense of community. Whether you’re heading to a concert with friends or going to see live music with a romantic partner, you want to look stylish while dressing comfortably. Read on for outfit ideas from a short corset dress to a denim-on-denim look to get ready for your next concert.

Band Tee and Wide-Leg Jeans

Wearing a band tee is the quintessential piece for a concert outfit, but how can you make it trendy in 2022? Pair a band tee with wide-leg jeans. Wide-leg jeans are making a huge comeback right now and the denim pairs beautifully with a graphic band t-shirt. If you’re looking for something super casual that will keep you comfortable, this outfit is the way to go.

Short Corset Dress

For a stylish concert look that’s cute and comfortable, choose a short corset dress. A corset dress is perfect no matter what type of music you’re seeing or the venue you’re attending. The corset top looks sexy while the flowy skirt of the dress offers comfortability as you’re surrounded by crowds of people. Plus, this dress paired with knee-high boots looks incredibly stylish.

Two-Piece Set

For a simple outfit that’s easy to throw on but looks very chic, opt for a two-piece set. The current trend with two-piece sets features a top that’s cropped paired with either pants or a skirt. The bare midriff with this type of set will keep you cool and comfortable during the show. There’s also little effort with a two-peice set since you don’t have to worry about pairing a full outfit together.

Another two-piece set option you can choose is one that creates a three-piece. For example, shop for a pair of flowy shorts that pair with a flowy top. Then, add a basic tank top or crop top underneath. This allows you the luxury of layering with a matching set that provides plenty of versatility.

Satin Midi Dress

If you love to dress up and don’t want to sacrifice your style during a concert, you need a satin midi dress. With an instantly elegant look, this dress will keep you looking dressy but can be transitioned to a more low-key look. To dress it down, wear a denim jacket or sneakers. Satin makes a great material for an outdoor concert, too, because the material has the unique ability to keep you cool when it’s warm.

Denim on Denim

90s fashion is making a comeback and a trend that’s starting to resurge is denim-on-denim. This look is perfect for a concert, especially if you’re seeing a country or folk musician. Style a denim jacket with denim jeans or a denim skirt. Pair the look with a basic, solid-colored t-shirt to pull the outfit together. If pairing blue denim into a full outfit isn’t your style, you can still create a denim look with black or white denim. If you love the idea of a denim jacket but want to ditch the denim bottoms, pair a jacket with a short corset dress or satin midi dress.

Skater Skirt

Concerts can tend to get a bit hot. Whether it’s an indoor concert that’s crowded with people and full of body heat or an outdoor summer concert that’s keeping you warm, you’ll want attire that helps you stay cool. A skater skirt or pleated mini skirt provides plenty of flow to help you stay cool while also looking incredibly stylish. Pair the skirt with a crop top to create definition in the waist or wear something flowier with bell sleeves.

Rompers

Rompers are the perfect, simple outfit solution to wear to a concert. This one-piece outfit will keep you comfortable and stylish all night long. The structure of a romper also makes moving around all night a breeze. You don’t need to worry about a skirt flowing up in the wind or adjusting your pants all night. It’s the perfect no-muss, no-fuss outfit that you’ll feel great in no matter how late the show goes.

Conclusion

With your next concert (or concerts) on the horizon, you need to put together plenty of ideas to look stylish as you dance and enjoy the music of your favorite musicians. Now you have great outfit ideas to choose from so you can switch up your looks for all the shows on your calendar. Grab your concert pals and start shopping for stunning outfits that you’ll wear together at your next concert.