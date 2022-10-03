Try The Cat Eye Lash Lift To Be On Top Of The Latest Trends

Makeup is not just about painting your face, but it means modifying your facial features to enhance your beauty. And decades ago, the beauty industry brought something effortless for you to be on the top of the game, the cat eye. And the cat eye lash lift is the newest modification to this trend to have you stealing the show. Mostly the effortless additions to our face are magnifying mascaras or lash growth serums or anything that gives you crystal clear skin. But these cat eye lash extensions are quite as polarizing as the voluminous mascara hack. These are also the easiest and most painless ways to have wispy and fluttering eyelashes.

Once you have these lash lifts, there is no more inconvenience of falsies or mascara. But like other beauty trends, lash extensions have also revealed some drawbacks, but as these are instant beauty enhancers, we can neglect those drawbacks to an extent. With complete hygiene and care, we can prevent any kind of irritations due to these lash extensions.

The process is also quite expensive but once you have it, you don’t need those expensive mascaras and any overly glamorous makeup looks. Scroll and see how these extensions work well with different makeup looks.

Photo By @ewelinakuklinska_makeup/Instagram

These semi-permanent black fibers look so natural with your existing lashes and also add volume to them. Another quality they have is that they can make your lash fringe appear even longer, fuller and darker. Cat Eye Lash Lift is usually fuller at the outer eye corners.