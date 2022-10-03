Evelyn Parrado Shares The Most Popular Looks For Autumn 2022

As the leaves start to change color and the days get shorter, it can only mean one thing: autumn is on its way. Fashion experts in Palmetto Bay, FL, like Evelyn Parrado, understand that a new opportunity to try out some new looks comes with cooler temperatures and falling leaves. So what are the most popular looks for autumn 2022?

Oversized Outerwear

One of the biggest trends for fall 2022 is oversized outerwear. Coats, jackets, and even sweaters are made in oversized silhouettes that will keep you warm all season long. This trend is perfect for layering, so don’t be afraid to mix and match different pieces.

One way to style oversized outerwear is to pair it with a pair of skinny jeans and some ankle boots. This look is perfect for running errands or grabbing coffee with friends. If you want to dress it up, swap the jeans for a leather mini skirt or patent leather pants.

Evelyn Parrado claims another way to style oversized outerwear is to layer it over a dress or jumpsuit. This is a great way to stay warm while still being able to show off your outfit. If you want a more casual look, pair your oversized outerwear with a pair of leggings and some sneakers.

Bold Prints

Another big trend for fall 2022 is bold prints. This can include anything from animal print to floral patterns. If you’re feeling daring, try pairing two different bold prints together. Just make sure that the colors complement each other.

One way to style bold prints is to pair them with solid-colored pieces. This will help tone down the overall look and make it more wearable. For example, you could pair a leopard print coat with a black turtleneck and some black pants. Or, you could wear a floral dress with a denim jacket and some white sneakers.

Another way to style bold prints is to mix and match different patterns. This is a great way to add some personality to your look. For example, you could pair a striped shirt with a polka dot skirt and some patterned tights. Or, you could wear a plaid blazer with a checkered dress and some solid-colored shoes.

Whichever way you style bold prints, make sure you own them. Confidence is key when wearing this trend.

Monochromatic Looks

Evelyn Parrado says monochromatic looks are also significant for fall 2022. This trend is all about wearing one color from head to toe. You’ll need to find pieces in the same shade to pull off this look. This can be tricky, but it’s doable.

One way to style a monochromatic look is to choose one color and stick with it. For example, you could wear all black or all white. Or, you could go for a more colorful look and wear a monochromatic outfit in shades of blue, green, or pink.

Another way to style a monochromatic look is to mix different shades of the same color. This is a great way to add depth and dimension to your face. For example, you could wear a light-colored top with a dark-colored bottom. Or, you could mix different shades of the same color in your accessories.

Boots

Boots are a must-have for any fall wardrobe and are a key trend for fall 2022. This season, there’s a boot style for everyone. From thigh-high boots to ankle boots, there’s sure to be a pair that you’ll love.

One way to style boots is to pair them with skinny jeans. This is a classic look that can be dressed up or down. If you want to dress it up, pair your boots with a leather jacket and some statement jewelry. Pair your boots with a denim jacket and a scarf for a casual look.

Another way to style boots is to wear them with a dress or skirt. This is a great way to show off your boots and keep your legs warm simultaneously. If you want to dress it up, pair your boots with a flowy dress and sparkling jewelry. Pair your boots with a denim skirt and a chunky sweater for a more casual look.

There are endless ways to style boots, so have fun with them and experiment. The most important thing is to find a pair you feel comfortable in that goes with your style.

Texture Mixing

Evelyn Parrado says texture mixing is a big trend for fall 2022. You’ll want to mix different fabrics and textures to create an exciting look. Some excellent materials to mix are leather, velvet, and wool.

One way to style texture mixing is to pair a leather skirt with a velvet top. This is a great way to add some dimension to your look. Add some heels and a statement necklace if you want to dress it up. Or, if you’re going for a more casual look, pair your leather skirt with a chunky sweater and some sneakers.

Another way to style texture mixing is to mix different fabrics within the same garment. For example, you could wear a dress that has a velvet bodice and a tulle skirt. Or, you could wear a sweater with leather sleeves. This is a great way to add interest to your look without going overboard.

Final Thoughts

There you have it! These are the top trends for fall 2022. So, start planning your wardrobe and get ready to rock the latest styles.