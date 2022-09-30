Fall Escape from NYC: Top Hotels in New York State

Do cold snap, leaf fall and memories of summer holidays make you craving for new travels? With colorful foliage and seasonal food, autumn is the perfect time to enjoy a weekend getaway.

We have prepared for you a selection of the best hotels in picturesque places near New York. The most convenient way to get to any of these places is to use a luxury car rental delivered to your doorstep. You just have to load your luggage into the car and you can hit the road. Gather your travel luxury car rental delivered to your doorstepcompanions, pack your coziest sweaters, and enjoy a secluded fall getaway before it snows!

Hotel Kinsley (Hudson Valley)

The Kinsley Hotel is housed in a restored 19th-century New York State Bank building in the Stockade district of Kingston. It’s the perfect spot to snuggle up with a book and a hand-crafted cocktail made at the hotel’s wood-paneled bar.

Here you can spend the day strolling through the apple orchards, breathing in the heavenly scent of ripe apples and picking up a full basket to take home.

The DeBruce (Catskills)

The DeBruce Hotel is perched on a ledge overlooking the Willowmock Valley. It is a cozy retreat that focuses on the simple pleasures of a river cruise, a sumptuous culinary experience, and an overwhelming desire to curl up by the fireplace and unwind.

This hotel is famous for its excellent cuisine. Creative, locally sourced and rich multi-course dinners are prepared with a seasonal theme.

The Wick Hotel (Hudson Valley)

If you’re looking to discover local independent shops with affordable art, seasonal culinary creations, and artisan drinks, Hudson is the place to be!

The Wick Hotel is located in the heart of this creative city. The hotel rooms combine modern and vintage styles.

The Wick Hotel is within walking distance of an Amtrak train station. But it is much more convenient and pleasant to rent a top car like the premium Porsche Panamera 4 and travel in comfort.

Sannino Vineyard Bed & Breakfast (Long Island)

Looking for a romantic getaway? Feel like you’ve traveled to Italy in a suite at the Sannino Vineyard B&B in Cutchogue on Long Island’s North Fork.

Every morning you can share a freshly prepared breakfast with your loved one on your private patio or balcony overlooking the vineyards. Afterwards, stroll through the vineyards to an eco-friendly tasting house, where you can enjoy a free tasting of the local Sannino wine and a complimentary cheese platter.

Aurora Inn (Finger Lakes)

Nestled in the heart of the Finger Lakes, the Aurora Inn offers a nostalgic retreat for adults.

Here you can take part in organized activities, including board games on the lawn or indoors, take a campfire chair by the lake, take a walking tour and hone your skills in the cooking classes offered by the inn. Also, this hotel is famous for its excellent cuisine and a large selection of wines.

The Inn at 28 (Chautauqua-Allegheny)

Are you excited about country exploration and historical sites? Head to The Inn at 28 to find the perfect gem of an autumn escape!

Every morning here, you will wake up to the aroma of freshly brewed coffee and homemade breakfast. Spend the day breathing in the fresh air and looking at the leaves on a hike in the nearby Letchworth State Park, known as the East Grand Canyon.

The Adelphi Hotel (Capital-Saratoga)

Hotel Adelphi is not just a hotel, it is a must-visit place. It was renovated in 2017 to showcase its timeless beauty through a modern lens.

Rooms feature heated deep baths and luxury amenities such as the hotel’s signature lotion, shampoo, and conditioner. Here you can stroll through the picturesque center of Saratoga Springs, stopping at local shops and various restaurants.