What You Need To Know About Kybella

People are more concerned about their appearance today than ever before. The field of cosmetic surgery has evolved significantly in recent years, allowing people to reverse the aging process and attain their aesthetic ideals.

What Is Kybella?

Kybella is a non-invasive surgical procedure used for reducing submental fullness, otherwise known as a double-chin. This condition causes fat to accumulate under the chin. This condition occurs in both men and women. Kybella is FDA-approved and is the only injectable treatment that’s approved for the elimination of extra fat underneath the chin.

In Kybella treatment, a series of acid-injections are used to target fat cells to eliminate extra fat. No incisions are required, and the recovery time is short.

Who Is Eligible for Kybella Treatment?

Anyone 18 years and over with a double chin and doesn’t suffer from any infection around the neck area is eligible for Kybella double chin treatment. Also, anyone who has had or is considering facial surgery, has difficulty swallowing, is pregnant or nursing, or has had a disease or a medical condition in the suggested injection site may not be eligible for Kybella treatment.

How to Prepare for Kybella Treatment

Before the treatment, it is important to consult your doctor and discuss your medical history. Kybella doesn’t necessitate a lot of preparation since it is a non-surgical procedure. Avoiding acetaminophen and ibuprofen will help prevent post-treatment bruising. Also, washing your face thoroughly prior to the visit will reduce the risk of contracting an infection.

How Does it Work?

When injected underneath the chin, the solution dissolves the targeted fat-cells, eliminating the double chin. The results are permanent, and there’s no need for anesthesia since the process is painless.

How Long Does it Last?

The procedure is about 20 minutes long. This happens in a series of stages. Depending on how your body responds, you may require more or fewer treatment sessions to achieve the best results. It is important to keep in mind that Kybella may not be effective for everyone, and therefore some people may need to seek another solution for their double chin.

Kybella Aftercare

Kybella doesn’t require intensive aftercare. You can resume your daily life immediately after treatment. After the procedure, you should start seeing changes within 6 to 8 weeks.

Kybella has a long-lasting impact; however, excess weight gain may lead to fat accumulation and double chin formation. While the destroyed cells do not regenerate, an unhealthy lifestyle may lead to fat accumulation within the chin area. Therefore you must maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle following your Kybella treatment to avoid this.

What are the Risks and After-Effects?

Some of the common side effects of Kybella injections include:

Swelling

Pain

Numbness

Redness

Skin inflammation in the affected area

More serious side effects could include:

Nerve injury in the jaw

Difficulty in swallowing

Bruising

Hair loss

Where can I get Kybella Treatment?

You can get Kybella in Miami. Most clinics provide a comprehensive choice of procedures that help eliminate chin fat. Clients who wish to enhance their appearance and reverse the signs of aging to create a healthier look will find their services worthwhile.

Cost

On average, Kybella treatment costs between $1,200 and $1,800. A lot of factors may lead to price disparities.

Kybella has proven to be effective at eliminating chin fat. It is important to know what the process entails and have a professional carry out the procedure if and when you decide to go through with it.