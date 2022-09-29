Perfect365’s New Studio App: Perfect, Professional and Free Image Edits for Social Sharing

Want to share more perfect pictures to Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Snapchat?

Then you’ll want to know about Perfect365, Inc.® latest offering: Perfect365 Studio, a free photo editing app that can turn any user into a studio pro with custom backgrounds, frames, filters, lighting, shadowing, captions, text bubbles, themed stickers, and color. Pre-set makeup filters, hair color, skin softening, or grain can be used for a more realistic look before sharing photos via TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, or Snapchat.

Perfect365 Studio joins the Perfect365 app suite, the Webby Award-Winning go-to photo app and video platform for celebrities and fashion enthusiasts around the world.

Using advanced photo imaging detection and digital graphing technology for the most accurate virtual makeup and feature placement possible, Perfect365 Studio’s free and pro features include:

Color Adjustments – Tweak the hue, saturation, and shade of any color in a photo.

Tweak the hue, saturation, and shade of any color in a photo. Dodge and Burn – Add shadowing and highlighting to specific areas of photos.

– Add shadowing and highlighting to specific areas of photos. Text – Add text to photos in a variety of different fonts, colors, textures, sizes, positions and blend modes; use framed overlays or even thought balloons.

– Add text to photos in a variety of different fonts, colors, textures, sizes, positions and blend modes; use framed overlays or even thought balloons. Creative filters – Add natural, gray and vibrant filters to photos or get creative with light flares to add a spark.

– Add natural, gray and vibrant filters to photos or get creative with light flares to add a spark. Themes – Use photo stickers and backgrounds for different themes and holidays.

Using Perfect365 Studio, users can import any photo on their phone, compare before-and-after photos to get just the right blend of filters and features, and share via social media sites and messaging apps.

If you’re not familiar with Perfect365, the app offers with more than 400 one-tap makeup looks, over 40 customizable makeup, and adjustment tools; Style it! clothing and accessory recommendations; hairstyles; and step-by-step tutorials for recreating looks in real life. Perfect365 Video, gives users high-resolution video editing and output with one-click access to 10 complete pre-set makeup looks, as well as custom virtual makeup application, eyelash options with separate controls for upper and lower lashes, skin enhancements, and teeth whiteners.

A world leader in photo, video, and AR tech, Perfect365’s advanced solutions are embedded in over 1 billion mobile smartphones today.

Perfect365 Studio is available now on iOS and Android. Premium features are available for subscription pricing of $5.99/month or $24.99/year.

About Perfect365

With more than 200 one-tap makeup looks, over 20 customizable makeup, and tweaking tools, Style it! clothing and accessory recommendations, hairstyles, and step-by-step tutorials for recreating looks in real life, Perfect365 has become the go-to app for selfies, makeup, and fashion enthusiasts around the world. Users can “try before you buy” using digital makeup looks from top brands, including celebrity makeup artist Susan Thompson’s eponymous label, Michelle Phan’s beauty box ipsy, Ardell, Chella, and the fast-growing indie label Nudestix.

The app has become the makeup and entertainment industries’ fully customizable digital platform, allowing users to try on looks from GSN’s hit TV show Skin Wars, Universal’s The Huntsman: Winter’s War, and Sony’s Pixels.