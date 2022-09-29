The Flare Nail Trend Will Enhance Your Style

Jersey nails, duck nails, wide-tip nails, or fan tips, all of these are different names for the flare nail trend. This manicure trend with wide nail ends is the hottest trend that is taking over Instagram. The nail shape inspired by the duck’s feet seems unusual sometimes but has the boldest vibes among all the manicure designs. The flaring-out nail shapes are harder to achieve naturally, that’s why manicurists prefer gel nails or acrylic nails to complete them.

This nail shape was also popular in the early 2000s and has made a huge comeback in 2022. Flare nails are also trending on social media. This unusual nail shape attracts everyone’s attention. Although this nail shape is not for everyone, there is so much to like about flare nails, counting how well they landed themselves into the nail art trends. If you love bold and bright manicure designs or love to experiment with fun designs by adding charms and gems, duck nails are the perfect option.

The shape is enough to steal the spotlight and you don’t have to worry about choosing a glamorous and attractive nail art. You can also recreate many Y2K designs with flared nails like animal print for a youthful appearance. Keep reading and get inspired by everything we have chosen below for you.

Photo By @clawsbyclarkk/Instagram

You may not be used to seeing usual nail shapes like these duck nails but will still love them. Get onto this trend by dipping your duckies in the French manicure trend.