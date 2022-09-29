Comforting (and Healthy) Comfort Foods You Need this Autumn

Summer is over, and leaves are starting to change their colors and fall. Kids and students are going back to school, and stationery shops and writing services like Pro Essay Writing are back to work in full glory. People are looking for their cozy sweaters and rain boots.

Warm and tasty comfort food is what we crave for our souls. Warm comfort foods like cocoa, buns, and casseroles go well with the fresh autumn weather. But the problem is – with the comfort of these foods some nutritional disadvantages came into the conversation.

Do you want to keep a healthy diet but still enjoy the comfort food of autumn? You’re lucky to find this article! We have compiled a list of warming-from-inside meals guilt-free. A list of what you need – but even better for health.

Mac and Cheese

Mac and cheese is the perfect comfort food. It’s easy to make, creamy, and filling. An easy way to make it healthier is to choose high-fiber pasta and low-fat cheese.

Chicken Noodle Soup

Another comfort king – His Majesty Soup! To decrease fat income, make a broth with a skinless breast. A good chunk of spices will make the magic and mandatory ginger will create a warm feeling for each spoon you take. As stated above, you can make a trick with high-fiber pasta or switch it with zucchini stripes.

Zucchini Lasagna

You may be sad that you have lost your favorite pasta dishes, such as melty lasagna if you are on a low-carb or gluten-free diet. Vegetables are gluten-free and low in carbs, which makes them a substitute for pasta in this dish. This way, zucchini lasagna is available to everyone. For a rich and flavorful final product, zucchini strips are layered with nice melty cheese, the best beef you can find, sauce, extra vegetables, and aromatic spices.

Roast Chicken

Roast chicken is comfort food that can also be nutritious. A slow-roasted chicken is high in protein and low in carbs. It’s great for those who eat Paleo, low-carb, or anyone who loves a delicious healthy meal.

To avoid any issues caused by wheat flour, this roast chicken uses cornstarch. The gravy is made from its natural juices and not added butter. After you have roasted your chicken to crisp skin, add some sweet potatoes, fresh green vegetables, or steamed broccoli.

Ropa Vieja

You might be able to translate ropa vija‘s meaning if you speak Spanish. Old clothes! Slow cooking for hours results in beef that looks like old, worn clothes but tastes much better.

Ropa vieja can be made from a chuck roast. This recipe has a higher nutritional value due to the addition of fresh vegetables such as tomatoes and red and green bell peppers. Minimize the amount of paste and broth, and serve with rice or other grains.

Chicken Stroganoff

Stroganoff is traditionally made with beef. However, healthy chicken stroganoff shows that you can make it with poultry with mushrooms and a sauce of sour cream gravy.

This recipe is not only lighter and leaner than beef but also has some other clever tricks. It is possible to replace traditional gravy with sorghum flour, which is great for gluten-free people. Reduced-sodium chicken broth can be used and a lactose-free version of the sour cream can be used to make this creamy deliciousness available to all.

Creamy Pumpkin Soup

Pumpkin soup is a must-have in the season of pumpkin all. A bowl of creamy pumpkin comfort is infused with fresh-grated ginger, coriander, cinnamon and nutmeg to give it its spicy flavor. Half and half adds a rich, satisfying finish to the dish. It also keeps it from becoming too spicy. Enjoy the earthy goodness of this mixture for extra vitamin A, fiber, iron, and iron.

Mashed Cauliflower Gratin

Not a fan of pumpkin? Consider mashed cauliflower gratin. The same warmth and creaminess of pumpkin soup comes in a whole new experience when you took cauliflower into action. Being made as the same old mashed potatoes, the cauliflower option is much healthier. This will also give you the cancer-fighting benefits of this cruciferous vegetable. This is not a bland side dish if you can enjoy richness with plenty of cheese, heavy cream, and some spices.

Meatloaf

A lot resemble meatloaf from childhood and family days when Grandma makes this dish. A modern lighter version of it is a satisfying meal made with lean ground beef (or turkey) along with whole wheat bread crumbs.

This healthier meatloaf is just as delicious as the original and it’s easy to make. Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl. Bake for approximately an hour in the loaf pan. Serve with ketchup.

Chicken Marsala

A variety of fancy Italian restaurants offer chicken marsala, a sophisticated blend of chicken and mushroom flavors with a wine-based glaze. Using the air fryer and olive oil you’ll save the chicken from being a demon of the dish, and a lot of mushrooms will saturate the dish with taste. Still, good old dry Marsala wine still does the trick 😉