Buying a diamond ring can be tricky for a first-timer because you cannot take a gemstone for its face value. Moreover, these precious pieces cost a fortune, so you will surely want to spend your dollars wisely. The last thing you want is to pick a low-quality stone that only shines on the surface. Moreover, you will never want to compromise when buying an engagement ring. While there are no shortcuts to diamond education, you can follow some simple tips to get the best within your spending capacity. Here is the ultimate diamond ring buying guide for a novice.

Learn the basics of 4Cs

Diamond education begins with learning the basics of the 4Cs, which include color, cut, clarity, and carat weight. Together, these the 4Cs determine the quality and price of diamonds. Once you know them well, you can set priorities to decide which factor matters the most to you. For example, you may settle on the color if carat weight is your top criterion. Likewise, you may pick a smaller stone if you want the best in color and clarity. It is the best way to pick a budget for the ring.

Research the shapes

Diamond shapes can be overwhelming to some newbies, while others may hardly understand the difference. But researching the shapes makes sense if you want to pick an impressive ring to impress your lady. A round shape is an evergreen favorite in engagement rings, but you can experiment with pear, oval, rectangle, square, marquise, and heart shapes. Round brilliant diamonds are the most expensive, so you can actually save by opting for a unique stone.

Check the trends

Another piece of advice to surprise your special one with an engagement ring is to choose a trending design. Sticking with the classics is an option, but you can find a contemporary option that offers the best of both worlds. You can check 3-stone diamond rings because they are more popular than a single-diamond design. Try getting hints from your lady by talking about celebrity rings and the latest trends. But keep the conversations subtle to avoid ruining the surprise.

Consider the metal

A novice is likely to pay attention to the gemstone and overlook the metal. But you must consider the metal before sealing the deal. You may opt for yellow gold or platinum for the band. White gold and rose gold are other options if you want a less prominent version of the metal. Look closely at your lady’s jewelry pieces to understand her preference.

Measure the size

It is perhaps the trickiest part if you want an engagement surprise. You may go wrong with your woman’s ring size, so try sneaking a piece she owns for exact sizing. You can ask her friend or sister to help you with the size and choice of the ring. Ask the jeweler about the resizing option because your estimates may go wrong if you cannot get an original one for the exact size.

Buying a diamond engagement ring may sound like a daunting feat to a novice. But this helpful guide can help you choose wisely and pick the best piece.